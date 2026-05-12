Wall Street's NACHO trade signals fading hopes for lower oil prices

Wall Street is pricing a longer energy shock

A new acronym is circulating across Wall Street: 'NACHO' - short for 'Not A Chance Hormuz Opens'. The phrase captures a growing belief that the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a short-lived geopolitical jolt, but a risk the market may have to price for longer.

That shift matters because it marks a clear break from the earlier 'TACO' mindset, which assumed Donald Trump would eventually step back from escalation to avoid economic damage before the US election. According to the source article, investors are no longer taking diplomatic headlines at face value and are instead positioning for a world in which expensive energy and sticky inflation remain part of the background.

Brent above $100 is starting to feel like the new normal

Brent has fallen back from the April peak near $126 a barrel, but it is still holding above the psychologically important $100 level. That still leaves oil roughly 40% above where it traded before the conflict escalated, while war-risk insurance costs for shipping have surged to many times their level of a year ago.

The message from the source is that the market is losing faith in a quick diplomatic resolution. Instead of treating the energy spike as temporary, traders are beginning to price a more durable disruption to transport routes, supply chains and inflation expectations.

The Fed easing story is fading fast

The consequences reach far beyond the oil market. If energy costs stay high for longer, the chance of a rapid disinflation trend becomes much weaker, and that makes it harder for the Fed to justify cutting rates aggressively. The Polish article notes that futures markets are now assigning almost no probability to policy easing in 2026.

That is a meaningful change in the macro narrative. Only a short while ago, investors were still hoping that softer inflation and lower rates would support risk assets across the board. The 'NACHO' trade suggests those hopes are being replaced by a more defensive assumption: inflation may remain more stubborn because the energy shock itself is proving harder to unwind.

Equities are adapting rather than panicking

Even so, the reaction across equities has not been one of outright capitulation. The source points out that the S&P 500 continues to push to record highs, implying that investors are learning to operate in a world of expensive oil by rotating toward energy producers and inflation-protected trades rather than abandoning risk altogether.

That is what makes the new regime so important. Wall Street no longer appears to be waiting for cheap fuel and soft inflation to return quickly. Instead, it is adapting to a world where both may stay absent for longer than hoped.