US car demand weakens as affordability pressures bite

US auto demand no longer looks ready to snap back

The US car market is facing a more difficult demand backdrop than many in the industry expected even a few quarters ago. According to the Polish source, roughly one million potential buyers have stepped away from the new-car market since the start of the decade, and the old assumption that sales would steadily climb back toward pre-pandemic levels is now being questioned.

High rates, fuel costs and inflation are squeezing affordability

General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and other manufacturers are now signalling that sales this year could stagnate or even decline. The common problem is affordability. Consumers are still dealing with the cumulative impact of inflation, elevated borrowing costs and higher fuel prices, which is making it harder to accept todays sticker prices.

Automakers may protect profits even if volumes stay soft

That does not automatically mean a collapse in earnings. The source notes that US carmakers have recently been able to maintain solid profits while selling fewer vehicles, largely because larger trucks and SUVs still carry stronger margins than cheaper mass-market models. In other words, weaker unit demand may hurt revenue expectations before it forces a full pricing reset.

Lower long-term sales assumptions could reshape the sector

Before 2020, Americans were buying roughly 17 million cars and light trucks a year. Industry forecasts are now pointing closer to 16 million vehicles or less this year, with no clear return to the old peak in sight. If that lower-volume environment persists, investors may need to reassess what normal demand, pricing power and growth look like across the auto sector.