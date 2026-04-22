Trump extends ceasefire, but the DAX stays unfazed

The DAX is taking the ceasefire extension in stride

The DAX may open slightly above the previous close, but the market reaction to the US decision to extend its ceasefire with Iran has so far been muted. Investors appear to be assuming that the announcement reduces immediate pressure without removing the wider geopolitical risk.

That caution makes sense. A renewed escalation remains possible at any time, and the US naval blockade against Iran is still in place. In other words, the Middle East backdrop remains fragile even if the headlines have temporarily softened.

Global data have offered some support

The more constructive tone has come from the latest macro signals rather than from geopolitics alone. Recent data have pointed to a degree of global stabilisation, and the latest Japanese trade numbers were slightly better than expected.

That helped lift the Nikkei to fresh record highs and added to the sense that parts of the global economy are still holding up better than feared. For European investors, that provides at least a partial offset to the persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Earnings season is now the key short-term driver

The earnings season is also giving investors a reason to stay constructive. Expectations remain especially high for the large US technology groups, where global exposure and strong structural growth trends continue to support sentiment.

Today's focus is on Tesla and Vertiv. Their results may matter not only for US equity sentiment, but also for the tone across broader risk assets, including the DAX, if they help reinforce the view that global growth sectors can still deliver.

The DAX may remain range-bound for now

There are no major macroeconomic releases due today, so the market may remain driven by earnings and geopolitics. From a technical perspective, the source analysis suggests the DAX could trade in a range between 24,000 and 24,500 points.

That leaves the DAX in a holding pattern rather than in a clear breakout phase. Unless either the geopolitical situation or the earnings backdrop shifts materially, investors may continue to treat rallies cautiously.