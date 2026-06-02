Eurozone CPI could trap the ECB and keep pressure on the euro

Eurozone inflation could move back above 3%

Markets are heading into the latest eurozone CPI release with inflation risks building again. According to the Spanish source analysis, Germany and Spain are already showing signs of renewed upside pressure, and consensus for the broader euro area points to headline CPI moving back above 3.0%, a level not seen since late 2023.

That matters because the eurozone economy is not entering this data release from a position of strength. Growth remains soft, business activity is uneven and consumers are still sensitive to higher prices. If inflation rises again while demand stays weak, investors may start to see the next ECB decisions less as a normal tightening cycle and more as a policy response to a stagflation problem.

The ECB may be caught between sticky prices and weak growth

The ECB is already leaning towards another rate increase, with euro short-term rate swaps still pointing to a high probability of a 25-basis-point move at the 11 June meeting. But a stronger inflation print would not necessarily be a straightforward positive for the euro if it comes alongside a weakening growth backdrop.

That is the heart of the stagflation dilemma. Higher inflation may justify tighter policy on paper, yet if the economy is losing momentum at the same time, the ECB has less room to look convincingly hawkish. Markets may start to question how far rates can really go before policy tightening itself becomes part of the growth problem.

Rate differentials still favour the dollar over EUR/USD

Even if the ECB raises rates again, EUR/USD may still struggle if the broader rate picture continues to favour the United States. US inflation has remained firm enough to keep Federal Reserve pricing restrictive, and that leaves the euro vulnerable if European inflation is seen as a symptom of weakness rather than strength.

For FX markets, the key issue is not just whether the ECB hikes, but whether it can narrow the policy gap with the Fed in a meaningful way. If eurozone inflation rises while growth slows, EUR/USD could remain under pressure because traders may prefer the dollar's higher-yield backdrop and stronger macro resilience.

The euro may need more than hot CPI to recover

A hotter CPI reading could create volatility around the release, but the euro may still need broader evidence of economic resilience before it can stage a more durable recovery. Without stronger growth signals, higher inflation may simply reinforce fears that the eurozone is stuck with the worst combination for policymakers: persistent prices and weak activity.

That is why Tuesday's release matters beyond the data itself. If the numbers confirm that eurozone inflation is re-accelerating while growth remains sluggish, the ECB may face a tougher communication challenge and the euro could stay exposed to further downside pressure.