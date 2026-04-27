DAX struggles for direction as US earnings season nears its peak

The DAX enters the week without a strong lead

The DAX is still struggling to find a clear direction and looks set to open only modestly higher at the start of the week. Market sentiment remains difficult to read, with investors still trying to balance the earnings season against developments in the Middle East. That uncertainty has not stopped US and Asian equity markets from pushing to fresh highs, particularly in Japan and South Korea, where technology-heavy benchmarks continue to benefit from investor demand for growth exposure.

Germany's main index has been less able to keep up because its weighting in pure technology names remains comparatively small. That leaves the DAX more exposed when enthusiasm is concentrated in global tech leaders rather than in broader cyclical sectors.

US tech earnings and central banks are the next major catalysts

Recent signals from the semiconductor sector have been constructive and have helped to lift the corresponding stocks, but the bigger test for sentiment now comes from the next wave of US corporate results. Large technology companies including Alphabet, Amazon and Apple are due to report, and those numbers are likely to shape risk appetite well beyond Wall Street.

At the same time, monetary policy could add another layer of volatility. The Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are all due to meet, and investors will be listening closely for any change in tone around inflation expectations and the likely path of interest rates.

Brent crude is keeping inflation concerns alive

Higher oil prices remain an important part of the market story. The source analysis notes that Brent is trading at about $107 a barrel, well above levels seen before the start of the Iran conflict, which means energy is once again feeding directly into inflation worries.

That matters for European equities in particular because higher input costs can quickly revive concerns about margins, consumer demand and the scope for rate cuts later in the year. As a result, even a healthy earnings backdrop may struggle to fully offset the drag from persistently expensive energy.

A wait-and-see tone may keep the DAX in range

For now, investors are likely to stay cautious. The weekend headlines did not bring any decisive clarity, so traders are still working with a limited set of dependable signals while they wait for earnings, policy updates and fresh macro direction.

From a technical perspective, the source view suggests the DAX could trade in a range between 24,050 and 24,350 points today. That points to another session in which positioning stays light and conviction remains limited until a stronger catalyst emerges.