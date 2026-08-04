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ADP and NFP to decide whether USD strengthens or gold and bitcoin rebound

ADP, Challenger and NFP data arrive this week with the US labour market back in low hire-low fire mode. A stronger jobs surprise could support the US dollar, while a weak print may ease pressure on gold and bitcoin.

Luis Ruiz - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst


04 Aug 2026, 12:30

US jobs data take centre stage this week

The next few sessions bring the main US labour-market releases: ADP on Wednesday 5 August at 13:15, Challenger job-cut data on Thursday 6 August at 10:30 and the official non-farm payrolls report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday 7 August at 13:30, all London time.

Consensus expects ADP to show 70,000 new jobs in July, while NFP is expected to show 80,000. The Trading Economics model, meanwhile, estimates that Challenger layoffs could come in around 59,000.

US labour data: S&P 500, Challenger layoffs and unemployment

S&P Challenger ENG

Source: TradingView, 4 August 2026

Base case: low hiring, low firing

If the forecasts are met, the US labour market would return to a low hire-low fire profile. The economy would be creating fewer than 100,000 jobs, but job destruction would also remain clearly contained.

For now, artificial intelligence does not appear to be translating into widespread job losses. Companies are still mainly using it to improve productivity, while the unemployment rate remains around 4.2%, a level that is still broadly compatible with full employment.

If that scenario is confirmed, the moderation in hiring after three consecutive months of job creation above 100,000 should not revive fears of a more restrictive Federal Reserve or trigger a fresh tightening of market conditions.

A positive surprise would put USD back in focus

A jobs number clearly above 100,000 would put renewed pressure on the rates market and reinforce the high-for-longer interest-rate narrative. That would be particularly challenging for assets that are sensitive to the cost of financing.

In that context, the USD could be the main beneficiary. The dollar would regain momentum after a recent pullback that pushed USD/JPY to its lowest level since May and left EUR/USD testing the downtrend that starts from this year's highs.

EUR/USD and the 10-year yield spread

EURUSD & SPREAD ENG

Source: TradingView, 4 August 2026

A weak print could favour gold and bitcoin

A jobs gain below 50,000, close to stagnation, would surprise the market and force investors to reassess expectations for the path of interest rates.

In that case, gold and bitcoin could find relief from a weaker USD and reduced pressure from high rates. Both assets have spent months consolidating in ranges, and a weak labour-market surprise could help them test the upper end of those ranges. A break higher would open the door to a possible base-building process.

Gold and bitcoin futures with correlation

GC & BTC ENG

Source: TradingView, 4 August 2026

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