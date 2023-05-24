Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Will the euro and pound bounce versus the dollar?

The euro and the pound could each be set to rise against the US dollar in the near term before their downtrends resume, say analysts at Trading on the Mark.

Written by

Kurt Hulse and Tom Pizzuti

Trading on the Mark

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

24 May 2023, 10:15

After several false starts, the euro and the British pound may finally have embarked on their journeys towards the lows we expect them to post near the end of this year. 

In this article we highlight downward, five-wave sequences in both markets that could presage a downtrend over the coming months. This week and heading in to next week, though, we anticipate a minor bounce for both currencies against the US dollar.

For the euro, a rise could come before a fall

The euro has fallen from the late-April consolidation zone. A shallow upward retracement (wave ii) could be capped near $1.0890 or $1.0929. A test of $1.0966 would lift the euro towards the lower edge of the prior consolidation zone, but price is more likely to fall away sooner than that.

Although the downward move may appear encouraging for bears, the Elliott Wave structure is unclear. Our primary count marks wave 'i' as complete, but an alternative count has it extending a bit lower. A failure to overcome resistance at $1.0821, followed by a convincing break of support at $1.0759, would suggest that the downward pattern might continue. In that case we would watch supports at $1.0658, $1.0570 and $1.0530.

Source: Trading on the Mark

The pound could also bounce in the near term

The pound presents scenarios similar to the euro, although the wave count from the early-May high is a little cleaner. If price is currently bouncing in sub-wave [C] of 'ii', then the main areas of resistance to watch should be near $1.2529, $1.2566 and $1.2621.

Source: Trading on the Mark

With the near-term bearish alternative shown in red, a break of $1.2360 could lead to tests of $1.2324 or $1.2270. 

For more technical analysis from Trading On The Mark, follow them on Twitter. Trading On The Mark's views and findings are their own, and should not be relied upon as the basis of a trading or investment decision. Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Company earnings

Higher profits and dividend boost lift Marks & Spencer share price

The Marks & Spencer share price has been on a good run of late since hitting a two-year low of 92p last October, and this progress has continued today.

24 May 2023
Market update

Core inflation gives an unwelcome headache to the Bank of England
Market update

UK inflation set to fall sharply in April
Technical analysis

Charts of the Week: Nasdaq, USD/JPY, and gold

Related articles

Company earnings

Higher profits and dividend boost lift Marks & Spencer share price

The Marks & Spencer share price has been on a good run of late since hitting a two-year low of 92p last October, and this progress has continued today.

24 May 2023
Market update

Core inflation gives an unwelcome headache to the Bank of England

There was some good news and bad news on UK inflation today, as headline CPI fell below 10% for the first time since August last year to 8.7%, and the lowest level since March last year.

24 May 2023
Market update

UK inflation set to fall sharply in April

European markets slipped back for the second day in a row yesterday, as the clock continues to tick on a debt ceiling deal,

24 May 2023
Market update

Debt talk impasse jitters Wall Street with treasury yields surging towards 6%

While the debt ceiling talk runs out of time, the default risk jittered short-dated bond markets

23 May 2023