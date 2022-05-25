Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

What will the FOMC meeting bring? Is S&P 500 to launch a bullish-break out?

Stocks markets

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

25 May 2022, 04:30

Despite the continuation of the downtrend in the risk assets, signs of consolidation start bringing hopes that the stock markets may be approaching a bottom, with S&P 500 bouncing off session lows for the last few sessions. The FOMC meeting minutes to be released tomorrow could be a catalyst for investors to shake off the recent fears of a recession scenario, despite no clues for the Fed to change its rate-hike trajectory just yet, with more 50-basis points hikes on cards. 

S&P 500 – Daily (a short-term rebounding opportunity to test the descending trend line)

(Click to see the enlarged chart) Source: CMC Markets

In addition, according to CNN business Fear & Greed Index, the stock markets' emotions are pointing to the extreme fear, which usually indicates an opposite effect, a buying opportunity. And it will be only a rebounding opportunity as the downtrend is still in play. 

Fear & Greed index

What is the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index? The Fear & Greed Index is a way to gauge stock market movements and whether stocks are priced. The theory is based on the logic that excessive fear tends to drive down share prices, and too much greed tends to have the opposite effect.

Sourcehttps://edition.cnn.com/markets/fear-and-greed

 


