US stocks pause gains as rates climb back, Asian markets set to open lower

US stocks bounced off session lows and finished lower after the two-day strong rally as the US economic data, including the US ISM services PMI and ADP non-farm payroll, offered strong prints overnight, sending bond yields higher, with the 10-year US Treasury yield up 11 bps to 3.74%. Despite a jump in rates across the board, Wall Street seems to be digesting another supersized rate hike of 75 basis points by the Fed in November from the first three-day resilient moves. For now, traders may look ahead to the September job number that is due for release on Friday, where a slowdown in hiring may further boost the rebounding optimism.

Dow fell 0.14 %, S&P 500 was down 0.2%, and Nasdaq falls 0.25%. 8 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished lower, with Utilities and Real Estate leading losses, down 1.92% and 2.38% respectively. Energy outperformed for the third consecutive trading day, up 2.06%.

8 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished lower, with Utilities and Real Estate leading losses, down 1.92% and 2.38% respectively. Energy outperformed for the third consecutive trading day, up 2.06%. Tesla’s shares fell 3.6% after CEO Elon Musk revived the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk tweeted that the social media may become an “everything app” after he took it private, a similar magnitude as the Chinese super app, WeChat that owned by the tech giant, Tencent.

after CEO Elon Musk revived the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk tweeted that the social media may become an “everything app” after he took it private, a similar magnitude as the Chinese super app, WeChat that owned by the tech giant, Tencent. Weak September service PMIs in Europe point to an inevitable economic recession in the region , while bond yields surged again. A slew of major European countries, including German, French and Italian reported weaker-than-expected service PMI data, with the Germany data plummeting to 45.0, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic period. The UK 10-year bond yield jumped back to above 4% from 3.86% a day ago, and the Italian 10-year bond yield swung back to 4.45%.

, while bond yields surged again. A slew of major European countries, including German, French and Italian reported weaker-than-expected service PMI data, with the Germany data plummeting to 45.0, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic period. The UK 10-year bond yield jumped back to above 4% from 3.86% a day ago, and the Italian 10-year bond yield swung back to 4.45%. Asian markets are set to open lower following the US session. ASX futures were down 0.40%. Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.23% and Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.23%. The NZX 50 was flat at the open. The Hang Seng index jumped 6% after returning from the public holiday on Wednesday, which may boost sentiment in the Chinese mainland shares after the golden week holiday next week.

following the US session. ASX futures were down 0.40%. Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.23% and Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.23%. The NZX 50 was flat at the open. The Hang Seng index jumped 6% after returning from the public holiday on Wednesday, which may boost sentiment in the Chinese mainland shares after the golden week holiday next week. RBNZ raise the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3.50% for the fifth time in a row. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand stayed hawkish and hinted a larger hike may be on the table in its next meeting. The New Zealand dollar spiked on the announcement before paring gains.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand stayed hawkish and hinted a larger hike may be on the table in its next meeting. The New Zealand dollar spiked on the announcement before paring gains. Crude oil prices rose for the third straight trading day amid a decision for a large output cut by OPEC+. The organisation decided to cut production by 2 million per barrel, the most since the pandemic period in 2020.



