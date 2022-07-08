Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Start trading

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 8 July 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

08 Jul 2022, 16:45

Michael covers the latest US jobs report for June, discussing what it means for the US dollar, as well as the prospect of more US rate hikes.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

US payrolls gives yields a shot in the arm

08 Jul 2022
Market update

World indices losing momentum: Relative Rotation Graphs
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, China GDP; US inflation; JPMorgan results
News

US payrolls growth set to slow in June

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, China GDP; US inflation; JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 11 July 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

08 Jul 2022
Analysis

A major bearish breakout in gold

Now that gold had a major downside breakout, a further selloff is expected

07 Jul 2022
Company earnings

Can Persimmon’s shares climb back up the ladder?

Persimmon’s shares have fallen by a third this year. Will the company’s half-year update help rebuild investor confidence?

05 Jul 2022
Company earnings

Is the Jet2 share price about to gain altitude?

The UK’s third largest airline has endured turbulent times recently. But the outlook for Jet2’s shares may be about to improve.

05 Jul 2022