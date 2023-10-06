Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 October 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 Oct 2023, 15:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 6 October 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Key takeaways from the latest announcement:

- The US economy added 336,000 new jobs in September, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth surpassed expectations for 170,000 new positions.

- The August figure was revised upwards to 227,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate in September was unchanged from August at 3.8%.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


