US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 January 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 Jan 2023, 15:30

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 6 January 2023. Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides insightful commentary and analysis as the numbers are released.

His reaction to the latest US jobs data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

You can register for the next non-farm payrolls webinar here.

 


