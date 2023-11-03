Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 3 November 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 150,000 new jobs in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth fell short of expectations for 180,000 to 185,000 new positions.

- Jobs growth in September was revised downwards to 297,000 roles, versus an original estimate of 336,000.

- The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October, up from 3.8% in September.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.



