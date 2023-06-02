Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 June 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

02 Jun 2023, 15:20

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 2 June 2023. Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. 

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The payrolls report showed that the US economy added 339,000 jobs in May, beating estimates of 195,000.

- Figures for March and April were revised upwards.

Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

