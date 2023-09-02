Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 1 September 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

02 Sep 2023, 11:45

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 1 September 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth came in stronger than expected. 

- Economists had estimated that 170,000 non-farm payrolls were created in August. 

- The July figure was revised down to 157,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate increased to 3.8%, up from 3.5%.

In the recording, Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


