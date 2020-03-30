Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
News

US futures drop, Singapore eases monetary policy

US futures drop, Singapore eases monetary policy

Written by

Margaret Yang Yan

MARKET ANALYST

30 Mar 2020, 02:40

Asian markets posit to start the week with a downbeat tone, with US futures falling 2% at market open and crude oil prices plummeting over 5%.

This suggests again that the false rally in a super bear market won't last for too long as investors continue to evaluate deteriorating economic conditions and an escalating pandemic situation.

WTI crude oil price has likely broken down a key support level at US$ 21.7 (200% Fibonacci downward extension) and gapped down at US$ 20.4 this morning. Technically, this might open room for more downside towards the US$ 18-19. Global energy demand is drastically falling in a time when major producers namely OPEC+, Russia and North America show no signs of cutting back production yet. As the price war continues, smaller and more vulnerable energy companies may not be able to sustain this for long and thus drilling activities will naturally fall, countering the effect of lower demand.

Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has unexpectedly announced an easing monetary policy by adjusting the slope of its currency band S$NEER curve to zero, allowing the Singapore Dollar to stop appreciating against a basket of its trading partner currencies. This measure is very much needed as the city-state is facing its biggest economic crisis since independence.

Singapore's STI opened 2.5% lower and erased some of last week's gain. The market could turn bearish or range-bound this week as global sentiment has likely turned bearish again.

This week, a string of economic data will reveal the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to the global economy. Key data to watch include:

Monday: European consumer confidence (Previous -6.6, Expectation -11.6)

Tuesday: Japan Industrial output (Previous 0.8%, Expectation 0.1%), China NBS PMI (Previous 35.7, Expectation 45), US consumer confidence (Previous 130.7, Expectation 112)

Wednesday: Eurozone PMI, US ADP private payroll report (Previous 183k, Expectation -154k), DOE Crude oil report

Thursday: US unemployment claims (Previous 3.28 mil, Expectation 3.0 mil)

Friday: Australia Retail Sales (Previous -0.3%, Expectation 0.4%), US Non-farm payroll (Previous 273k, Expectation -100k)

Crude Oil West Texas - Cash


Latest from CMC

News

Commodity stocks hurt FTSE, vaccine safety concerns grow

Today’s session has been uneventful due to an absence of new positive news.

15 Mar 2021
News

Europe set for positive start, as China data points to choppy recovery
Market Outlook

Chart of the week – AUD/USD corrective decline may be over
News

Financials lift FTSE, Novavax rises

Related articles

News

Commodity stocks hurt FTSE, vaccine safety concerns grow

Today’s session has been uneventful due to an absence of new positive news.

15 Mar 2021
News

Europe set for positive start, as China data points to choppy recovery

While US markets by and large have managed to retain their resilience, with new record highs for the Dow, S&P500 and Russell 2000 last week,

15 Mar 2021
News

Financials lift FTSE, Novavax rises

Equity markets are a mixed bag this afternoon as higher government bond yields have chipped away at sentiment.

12 Mar 2021