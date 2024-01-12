Here’s our pick of the top three economic and company events in the week commencing Monday, 15 January:

UK average earnings (November), CPI (December)

Tue 16 Jan, Wed 17 Jan: The UK consumer price index increased 3.9% in the year to November, easing from 4.6% a month earlier and down from a 2023 peak of 10.4% in February. The slowdown in the headline rate of inflation has prompted speculation that the Bank of England might cut interest rates sooner than expected. While falling inflation is very much welcome, a chunk of the recent decrease was driven by falls in petrol prices. Elsewhere in the UK economy, inflation remains sticky. Food price inflation, for example, was running at 6.6% in December, while services inflation was at 6.3%, and core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, rose 5.1% in the year to November. Meanwhile, pay (excluding bonuses) was up 7.3% year-on-year in the three months to October. The upcoming pay and inflation figures are likely to provide a guide as to when the Bank of England might look to cut rates, though the key test for markets won’t be whether inflation fell in December but whether there’s a rebound in January. And as long as pay growth remains above 7%, the Bank of England is unlikely to want to cut rates. It’s also worth remembering that at the Bank’s last meeting in December, three members of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. It may therefore take more than a further slowdown in inflation for those three MPC members to vote for a rate hold, let alone a rate cut. They’ll want to see pay growth coming down too. Expectations are for pay growth to have slowed to 6.7% in the three months to November, and for headline CPI to have dropped to 3.8% in December.

Ocado Q4 results

Tue 16 Jan: The Ocado share price saw some big swings last year, falling to a low of 342p in June before surging to a peak of 1,017p in July, then finishing the year roughly back where it began – at 758p. During that summer surge there was speculation that Amazon might be readying a bid for the business, but the rumours came to nothing. In recent months analysts have been paying close attention to Ocado’s robotics division as it looks to increase automation at its various fulfilment centres around the UK. In November Ocado agreed a deal to sell its robotic technology to Canadian health care provider McKesson Corp. Meanwhile, the grocery division’s joint venture with Marks & Spencer appears to be delivering an improvement in revenues after a slow start.

China GDP (Q4), retail sales (December)

Wed 17 Jan: China’s economy reportedly grew 1.3% in Q3, despite weak domestic demand during the quarter. More recently, retail sales growth picked up in October (+7.6% year-on-year) and November (+10.1% y-o-y), while industrial production expanded 6.6% y-o-y in November. However, evidence of weak demand persists. China’s consumer and producer price indices are in deflation territory as the authorities wrestle with the high levels of debt run up by leading real estate developers such as Evergrande, Country Garden and Zhonghzi. For December, retail sales growth is expected to come in at 11%, soaring from the low base of a year earlier when parts of China were still under strict Covid lockdown rules. Industrial production growth is expected to be more or less unchanged at around 6.3%. More worryingly for the government, GDP growth is expected to have slowed to 0.9% in the fourth quarter.

Here's our pick of the week's other notable economic and company events:

Goldman Sachs Q4 results

Tue 16 Jan: Up until the last quarter of 2023 it hadn’t been a great year for the Goldman Sachs share price, however a strong rally off the October lows managed to see the shares finish the year on a high, closing at a one year high. A disappointing Q2 trading update saw the bank take a $584m impairment tied to its GreenSky operation while there was also a $485m in respect of real estate write-downs. In seeking to further cast off its foray into retail banking, management finally agreed to sell the business to a private equity group. The banks Q3 numbers reflected this with profits falling to $5.47 a share, a sharp fall from last year’s $8.25c a share. Q3 revenues also declined slipping to $11.82bn, however this was still ahead of expectations. On the plus side there was an improvement in its equities division, which grew revenues by 8% from last year, as did investment banking. FICC revenues slowed modestly by 6% to $3.38bn. The bank set aside $7m in respect of credit losses, with the focus this week expected to be very much on the outlook for 2024. For Q4 expectations are for revenues of $11bn with a modest decline in FICC revenue to $2.6bn, however equities are expected to have seen an improvement in Q4 to $2.26bn. Profits are expected to come in at $4.64 a share taking total profits for 2023 to $23.72 a share.

Morgan Stanley Q4 results

Tue 16 Jan: A late rally in the last quarter of 2023 saw US bank shares finish the year on a high, with Morgan Stanley shares recovering from a two and a half year low in October to finish close to the peaks in July, and up over 9% on the year. As last set of trading numbers the bank reported Q3 revenues of $13.3bn and profits of $1.38c a share, both of which were slightly ahead of forecasts. Drilling down into the numbers they were some notable misses, with wealth management falling short at $6.4bn, even as FICC and equities trading revenue was better than expected. Equities trading saw revenues come in at $2 51bn, and FICC at $1.95bn. For Q4 equity trading is expected to see revenues of $2.25bn and FICC of $1.5bn with overall revenues expected to see a modest rise to $12.85bn. For the full year revenues are expected to increase to $54.06bn, although higher costs are expected to see profits fall to $5.57 a share. This week’s numbers will also be the last set of numbers for James Gorman who is leaving as CEO to be replaced by Edward “Ted” Pick.

US retail sales (December)

Wed 17 Jan: The US consumer has proved to be a more resilient beast over the last 12 months, with only 3 negative months over the last 12 months, the most recent of which was in October with a decline of -0.2%. In November we saw a rebound of 0.3% confounding expectations of a -0.1% fall. The improvement was mainly driven by a rebound in food services and bars, as well as sales of sporting goods, while sales at gas stations slowed by 2.9%. Despite the resilience in spending, consumers do appear to be slowing down compared to what we saw in Q3 which saw very solid spending patterns. Nonetheless another positive number could go a long way to seeing market repricing the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March which markets continue to see as a realistic possibility.

UK retail sales (December)

Fri 19 Jan: The UK consumer saw a big rebound in spending in November after 2-months of weak demand, rising 1.3% comfortably beating forecasts of 0.4%. an improvement in consumer confidence along with sharp falls in the price of petrol appear to have prompted some resilience in consumer demand with Black Friday sales helping to bring forward some early pre-Christmas spending. A sharp reduction in the energy price cap in October may also have helped boost confidence along with lower mortgage rates. The rebound in consumer spending has also raised the hope the UK economy will avoid a technical recession. In the last 2-weeks we’ve also seen a number of retailers report strong pre-Christmas trading updates which augurs well for a positive December retail sales number, following on from the November rebound.

Deliveroo Q4 results

Fri 19 Jan: The last 12 months have seen the Deliveroo share price start to make progress from the lows this time last year when it was languishing near to 80p. The company is finally making progress in keeping its costs under control as well as improving its revenues. When the company reported in Q3 it was very much a case of steady as she goes with GTV rising 5% to just below £1.7bn, and the company maintaining its full year guidance of full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to £60-£80m. For Q4 revenues are forecast to rise to £534m with an expectation that we could see the business break-even. On revenues the expectation is that the company will see a record £2.04bn and possibly break even when it comes to annual profits, which could see the share price head towards the 151p share price target that was set by Bank of America when they restarted coverage of the business back in October.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

Monday 15 January No major scheduled announcements Tuesday 16 January Results Goldman Sachs (US) Q4 Morgan Stanley (US) Q4 Ocado Group (UK) Q4 Wednesday 17 January Results Alcoa (US) Q4 Charles Schwab (US) Q4 Gateley Holdings (UK) Half-year Oxford BioDynamics (UK) Full-year Safestore Holdings (UK) Full-year Thursday 18 January Results Banner Corp (US) Q4 KeyCorp (US) Q4 M&T Bank (US) Q4 Friday 19 January Results Deliveroo (UK) Q4 Schlumberger (US) Q4 State Street (US) Q4 Travelers Companies (US) Q4

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



