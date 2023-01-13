The Week Ahead: UK inflation; China GDP; Goldman Sachs, Netflix results

Key economic announcements this week include China’s fourth-quarter GDP and December retail sales, plus the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. On Wednesday, attention will focus on the UK’s December inflation print. As earnings season continues in the US, Goldman Sachs and Netflix will reveal their Q4 results, while in the UK trading statements are due from Ocado, Burberry and Deliveroo.

KEY ECONOMIC AND COMPANY EVENTS (16-20 JANUARY):

Monday 16 January

No major scheduled announcements

Tuesday 17 January

UK average earnings, unemployment (November)

Although wages have risen in the UK, growth has not kept pace with inflation. Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK grew 6.1% year-on-year in the three months to October, up from a 6% increase in the three months to September. Beyond the headline figures, there is considerable regional variation in earnings increases, with some areas of the UK seeing average hourly pay rise by over 20% year-on-year.

Unemployment in the UK rose to 3.7% in the three months to October, up from 3.6% in the previous three-month period. However, the number of payrolled employees rose by 107,000 to a new record high of 29.9m, which should be reflected in the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) upcoming labour force survey. The increase in employee numbers suggests that people are returning to the labour market as they grapple with the rising cost of living and higher bills.

China Q4 GDP, retail sales (December)

In the last two months economic activity in China has collapsed amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Infection levels have spiked since the country lifted lockdown restrictions in early December following a wave of protests against the government’s zero-Covid policy. The spread of the virus appears to be hampering the country’s economic recovery, with consensus estimates suggesting that China’s GDP shrank 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in Q4, after a 3.9% expansion in Q3.

With Chinese New Year set to bring families together in a couple of weeks, infection rates could get worse before they get better. Meanwhile, any recovery in consumer demand in the months ahead is likely to be patchy. Retail sales declined 5.9% year-on-year in November, after falling 0.5% in October – the first negative print since May. Consensus estimates for December indicate that retail sales may have decreased by as much as 8.3%. Growth in industrial production is expected to have slowed to 0.5% year-on-year, down from 2.2% in November.

Ocado Q4 results

Ocado shares fell more than 60% in 2022, hitting a five-year low of 380p in October before rebounding. The announcement of a partnership deal with South Korea’s Lotte Shopping saw the shares spike in November. Lotte Group is one of the biggest conglomerates in South Korea, with annual revenue of around £45bn, of which its shopping arm accounts for about £9.5bn. Ocado will help improve Lotte’s online operations.

In Q3 Ocado’s customer numbers increased 23% to 946,000, while retail revenue came in at £531.5m. The number of average orders per week rose by 10.7% to 374,000. Average basket sizes fell 6% from £123 to £116, as customers traded down to cheaper items. Ocado said that Q4 sales were likely to be affected by energy cost headwinds, which would weigh on profitability.

The group’s joint venture with M&S expects sales to have declined last year, while core earnings are set to come in at about break-even. However, the company has been expanding. Its Bicester fulfilment centre, now fully operational, has added capacity for an extra 30,000 orders a week. This has, however, bumped up costs.

Goldman Sachs Q4 results

Since hitting a 52-week low of $277.84 in July last year, the Goldman Sachs share price rallied almost 40% to around $390 in November. Although the stock has fallen about 5% from those November levels, rising interest rates and a resilient US economy have helped to underpin the shares.

However, there are signs that certain areas of the business are struggling as the bank begins a huge round of job cuts following a slowdown in its investment banking division. The layoffs will affect up to 3,200 staff, or about 6.5% of the bank's roughly 49,000 employees.

In Q3 revenue beat expectations, coming in at $11.98bn, with most areas of the business outperforming. Trading stood out, delivering revenue of $6.2bn, well above forecasts of $5 69bn. Of that figure, roughly $3.5bn came from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) sales, which beat forecasts of $3.04bn. Revenue from investment banking – the division likely to see the most job cuts – fell short of expectations at $1.54bn.

Also in Q3, Goldman set aside $515m to cover potential losses from bad loans. Costs increased during the quarter, while its retail banking business, Marcus, incurred losses of around $1.2bn in 2022. Profits beat expectations in Q3, coming in at $8.25 a share, but are expected to have fallen to $6.05 a share in Q4.

Wednesday 18 January

UK CPI (December)

UK inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), eased to 10.7% in November, after hitting 11.1% in October – its highest level since October 1981. Falling oil and gas prices, and a drop in the producer price index (PPI), have provided further welcome signs that inflation may be past its peak. Mind you, we haven’t had clear visibility on PPI for the past couple of months as the Office for National Statistics reviews its methodology.

The UK’s CPI reading for December is expected to show that inflation continued to ease, though the headline rate is likely to remain above 10%, driven by food price inflation in the mid-teens. This means that the Bank of England is likely to implement another significant interest rate hike when it meets on 2 February.

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

In the wake of its last meeting the Bank of Japan surprised the market by widening the band of its yield curve control to between -0.5% and +0.5%, from +/-0.25% sending the yen surging in a move that caught the markets completely off balance. The recent weakening of the US dollar had been a welcome boost for the BoJ and had put the Japanese yen beyond the previous intervention levels of just below 150.00 meaning that Japanese policymakers were expected to be much more relaxed about where the yen is, than they were two months ago. It would appear that with current governor Kuroda set to leave in April that the BoJ wanted to start seeding the ground for a possible shift in the coming months especially since the new PM Kishida had indicated he might be open to tweaking the central bank’s mandate. This week’s meeting is therefore likely to be much more of a focus even as the 10-year JGB rate tested the upper bound of the YCC band at 0.5% as the markets tested the BoJ’s resolve in the wake of last month’s policy tweak. The central bank has been consistent in maintaining that they aren’t in any rush to make major adjustments to its yield curve control policy at this point in time, but the sharp rise in the Japanese yen in the past few days to 6-month highs, suggests markets want to test this resolve

US retail sales (December)

US retail sales saw a bigger than expected decline in November of -0.6%, their biggest fall in 11 months, even as consumer confidence starts to rise in the wake of falling energy prices. It was notable that the biggest falls came in the more expensive categories of cars, electronics and furniture, while sales in restaurants and bars rose, the fourth successive month that we’ve seen an increase. The sharp slide in spending does suggest that higher rates are starting to have an impact despite a resilient labour market. For most of last year US retail sales have been strong, so a slowdown was long overdue with the wider question being whether we’re starting to see an increase in caution as we head into the Christmas period. The unseasonably cold weather during December could also have hit US consumer spending with an expectation that we could see another negative print of -0.5%.

Burberry Q3 results

Luxury retail has managed to outperform the wider market when it comes to share price performance, Burberry managed to eke out a gain in 2022, despite the impact of a weak sales in its China business due to covid lockdowns and other restrictions. The shares are back at levels last seen in the summer of 2021. A strong performance in Q2 outweighed weakness in Q1 with comparable store sales for Q2 improving to 11% from 1% in Q1, pushing H1 sales up by 5%. Asia Pacific was the underperformer declining 4% in H1, with mainland China sales declining 19% during the first half. The Americas was also a poor performer seeing a decline in same store sales of 3%. Europe, Middle East, and India came to the rescue with H1 sales of 34%. Adjusted operating margins improved by 150bps to 17.7%. Pre-tax profits increased to £251m from £191m a year ago. This weeks Q3 numbers are expected to repeat the pattern of Q2 with underperformance in Asia Pacific, although the Americas could improve on the back of the recent weakness in the US dollar.

Thursday 19 January

Netflix Q4 results

There was a happy ending for Netflix shares in 2022 as the streaming giant’s stock soared more than 75% after hitting a 52-week low of $162.71 in May. In Q3 the shares received a boost as paid memberships grew by 2.41m, well above expectations of 1m. Total subscribers reached a new record high of 223.09m, with Netflix saying that they expect to have netted a further 4.5m subscribers in Q4, bringing the total to 227.59m in Q4.

Revenue in Q3 also beat expectations, coming in at $7.93bn versus forecasts of $7.85bn. Profits came in at about $1.4bn, or $3.10 a share. Many viewers were drawn by the fourth series of hit show Stranger Things, which began streaming towards the end of May. Non-English programming continued to act as a big revenue driver too, with revenue from both Asia Pacific and Latin America growing 19%. The APAC region added 1.4m subscribers, while Latin America added 0.3m.

For Q4, revenue is expected to grow roughly 1.7% to around $7.8bn, with net income likely to fall to $163m, or $0.36 a share. Operating margin is expected to have fallen to 4.2%, down from 8.2% a year ago. Netflix attributes these declines to the strength of the US dollar. A recent letter to shareholders suggests that Netflix doesn’t expect its new ad-supported membership tier, which started on 3 November and appears to have got off to a slow start, to make a material contribution to Q4 revenue. However, the dollar’s recent weakness should buoy revenue somewhat.

The company also said that it will stop publishing data on subscriber numbers. Instead, they want investors to focus on revenue, operating income, margin and net income.

Deliveroo Q4 results

The Deliveroo share price does appear to have found some sort of a base at around the 75p level, and the lows in October. It has struggled to maintain momentum above the recent highs in November at 104p, but there is some optimism that the worst may well be behind it, even though at its Q3 numbers, management downgraded expectations for Q4 sales growth. Gross Transaction Value (GTV) saw an increase of 8% year on year, with the UK operation outperforming international markets, rising by 11%. Consequently, Deliveroo downgraded its full year guidance on GTV growth to between 4% to 8%, due to concerns about consumer disposable income and the squeeze on disposable incomes. There was some good news as EBITDA margins were revised higher to between -1.2% and -1.5%, which suggests the company is making progress on reducing its costs by way of lower marketing spend. The company also took the decision in November to exit its operations in Australia.

Friday 20 January

No major scheduled announcements

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 16 JANUARY RESULTS Knights Group (UK) Half-year TUESDAY 17 JANUARY RESULTS Crest Nicholson (UK) Full-year Goldman Sachs (US) Q4 Morgan Stanley (US) Q4 Ocado (UK) Q4 United Airlines (US) Q4 WEDNESDAY 18 JANUARY RESULTS Alcoa (US) Q4 Burberry (UK) Q3 Gateley (UK) Half-year Prologis (US) Q4 THURSDAY 19 JANURAY RESULTS Banc of California (US) Q4 Comerica (US) Q4 Deliveroo (UK) Q4 Ilika (UK) Half-year M&T Bank (US) Q4 Netflix (US) Q4 FRIDAY 20 JANUARY RESULTS Ally Financial (US) Q4 Schlumberger (US) Q4 State Street (US) Q4 Note: While we check all dates meticulously to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.