The Week Ahead: French election; UK banks, US tech results

French voters go to the polls on Sunday to pick a winner in the presidential run-off between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen. Then, in a busy week for company earnings, four of the big UK banks – Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and NatWest – issue Q1 updates, while the US’ biggest four companies by market cap – Apple, Microsoft, Google-owner Alphabet and Amazon – are also set to announce their latest results.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS:

Sunday – French presidential election

This weekend sees Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen go head-to-head in the second and final round of the French presidential election. Macron is the favourite to prevail, but for many voters the choice is about as appetising as a mouldy piece of bread. In 2017, Macron won with over 60% of the vote, though on this occasion Le Pen appears to have closed the gap, mainly because Macron has shown himself deaf to the concerns of the poorest members of French society. Much will depend on whether the anti-Macron vote coalesces into support for Le Pen, or whether French voters simply refuse to vote for either candidate. Although Macron is ahead in the polls, he risks being pipped to the post if voter turnout is low.

Wednesday – Lloyds Banking Group Q1 results

The recent performance of Lloyds’ shares has mystified many investors. The stock price remains well below pre-pandemic levels, even though the company is now in a much stronger financial position. When the group reported its full-year results in February, profits came in at £6.9bn, below expectations of £7.2bn. This shortfall appears to have been down to a surprise increase in operating costs, which rose above £2bn in Q4, up from £1.87bn in Q3. The investor reaction sent the shares falling to a 12-month low, though concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also played a role. Since the second week of March, the shares have rebounded.

In a boost for shareholders the company announced a final dividend of 1.33p per share – bringing the total dividend for 2021 to 2p per share – and a £2bn share buyback worth 2.82p per share. The Q4 results showed that loans and advances to customers totalled £448.6bn, up £8.4bn on an annual basis but down from £451bn in Q3. Customer deposits came to £476.3bn, up £25.6bn compared to a year earlier but again lower than in Q3. Net interest margin in 2021 improved to 2.54% on average, having risen to 2.57% in Q4. The figure is expected to reach at least 2.6% in 2022, though a slowdown in UK economic growth is likely to present challenges for the country’s banks.

Thursday – Barclays Q1 results

Barclays has had a difficult start to 2022. Its shares have plunged to 12-month lows, down almost a quarter year-to-date, having hit an almost four-year high in January. The honeymoon period for new CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan ended abruptly after the discovery of a trading breach in the US that could cost the bank £450m, while also bringing increased scrutiny from regulators and investors. Venkatakrishnan, who became CEO in November, was in charge of controlling the bank’s risk environment when a clerical error led to the bank exceeding a limit on the sale of structured products.

The error, which dates back to 2019 but went undetected until this year, involved the sale of nearly £28bn of exchange traded notes that track commodity prices over a three-year period. Barclays sold around £11.4bn more than it was allowed to under SEC rules. It now has to buy back the excess and absorb an estimated hit of about $592m (£450m), which is likely to knock the stuffing out of this week’s Q1 numbers. The bank said in March that it will have to postpone a planned £1bn share buyback because of the blunder.

Until this incident came to light, things were looking positive for Barclays. The bank’s full-year profits more than doubled to a record £8.4bn, up from £3.1bn in 2020. Total revenue came in at £21.9bn, a modest increase on the previous year, as operating costs increased to £14.4bn. The investment division was a mixed bag, with the equities business delivering revenue just shy of £3bn, up 20%, while revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 33% to £3.45bn. Investment banking fees helped offset this underperformance, rising 34% to £3.66bn thanks to a big jump in advisory fees and other capital markets activity.

UK operations performed well with profits here rising to £2.47bn, driven by higher mortgage demand. However, a modest decline in net interest margin took some of the edge off. Income from credit card balances fell as consumers cut back on credit card spending and reduced their balances. Total loans to customers rose to £208.8bn, mostly due to higher mortgage lending.

Investors dialling into the Q1 earnings call will be eager to see whether Barclays goes down a similar path to JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs in setting aside larger sums of cash to guard against possible loan losses that could arise from soaring inflation and higher interest rates.

MORE KEY EVENTS (25-29 APRIL):

Monday 25 April

No major announcements

Tuesday 26 April

Associated British Foods half-year results

Earlier this month Primark owner Associated British Foods’ share price hit its lowest levels since March 2020 when the pandemic forced the closure of its stores. With no online operation, this meant a complete stop for revenue from its Primark business, aside from any government support and employee furlough programs.

In January, when the company reported its Q1 numbers, the share price was at a five-month high but has struggled since then. The European business has been its weakest performing area due to store closures in Austria and the Netherlands, where the company saw a £30m sales loss at the end of Q1. The US business on the other hand showed the biggest improvement, with overall sales up 37% from pre-pandemic levels. Total Primark sales were still 5% lower than pre-Covid. All the other businesses improved on their revenue performance from a year ago, with the exception of grocery brands, which saw revenue drop to £1.2bn, down from £1.22bn. Sugar saw a 12% rise in revenue, agriculture a 7% increase, and ingredients grew 6%. The retailer has had to deal with rising costs, some of which are being offset by price increases where necessary.

The half-year results are expected to put sales and adjusted operating profit for the group strongly ahead of last year. Half-year sales at Primark are forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year with an operating profit margin of 11%, as all stores remained open, except those in Austria and the Netherlands which closed for short periods. Grocery revenue is expected to be 2% ahead of last year, along with sugar revenue which is expected to be 20% higher. Due to higher inflation and input costs margins could well be lower, despite some price increases. The full-year outlook is expected to remain unchanged.

HSBC Q1 results

HSBC’s full-year numbers sent the shares on a decline that took them to their lowest levels of the year in March. Since then, we’ve seen a modest rebound. The bank reported profits before tax of $18.9bn for 2021, a decent increase from the previous year, as UK banking outperformed, delivering annual profits of $4.8bn. The bank’s Asia operations were the main area of profitability, contributing $12.2bn. The bank announced a $1bn share buyback as well as a per-share dividend of $0.18.

Performance in Q4 was disappointing compared to the previous quarter, with reported profits after tax coming in at $2bn, less than half of what they were in Q3. The main reason for this was a $500m charge in respect of recent developments in China’s real estate sector. This is unlikely to have improved, and was a main concern for management, who cited a weaker outlook for growth in Q1.

With the Chinese government implementing rolling lockdowns in support of its zero-Covid policy, profits in Asia may have taken a hit in Q1, while the wider cost of living crisis may have impacted its UK business which has performed very well in recent quarters. Management guidance for Q2, as well as the rest of the year, is likely to be key in determining where the share price is heading.

Microsoft Q3 results

It’s been a difficult quarter for tech stocks, some more than others, as concerns about valuations and rate rises cause investors to be more discerning. Since the record highs of last year Microsoft shares have slipped back, although they have managed to hold above $270.

Its Q2 numbers were very strong, with revenue coming in at a record $51.73bn, a 20% increase from a year earlier, and above expectations, while profits rose to $2.48 a share. Its cloud business Azure saw an increase in revenue of 46%, in line with expectations, although down from the previous four quarters, when revenue growth was above 50%. Its “Intelligent Cloud” business also saw another decent quarter, reporting record revenue of $18.33bn. Personal computing and gaming revenue saw revenue come in at $17.47bn, a big jump on Q1 and the year-ago quarter, although this was largely expected with the increased adoption of Windows 11. Xbox content and services revenue rose 10%, reinforcing the decision to go all-in with the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

If that acquisition is approved by regulators, this segment is expected to be a key growth area going forward and could well go on to become its biggest earner. On guidance Microsoft said they expected Q3 revenue to slow slightly to between $48.5bn and $49.3bn, above forecasts. Profits are expected to come in at $2.19 a share.

Alphabet Q1 results

When Alphabet reported record revenues for Q4, its shares briefly surged to new highs of more than $3,000. Following that spike, the shares have slipped towards their lowest levels since last July. Investor concerns that rising costs might impact the profitability of its Google business were comprehensively put to bed as the company reported record revenue of $75.33bn for Q4, a 32% increase on the year-ago quarter, while also improving operating margins to 29%.

The advertising business was once again the standout performer, accounting for $61.24bn of total revenue in Q4, with YouTube accounting for $8.6bn of that amount and generating almost $26bn in operating income. This was reduced by losses in its cloud and other businesses, although losses in the cloud business narrowed to $890m on revenues of $5.5bn. Other divisions posted losses of $1.45bn.

The company also announced a 20:1 stock split in an attempt to help broaden the shareholder base, which will take effect on 15 July, subject to shareholder approval. The company’s success has attracted scrutiny, particularly in the area of digital advertising, with the business facing anti-trust lawsuits across a number of US states in the past few months. Profits for Q1 are expected to come in at $25.82, with the big question being whether Alphabet can sustain revenue growth of 30% and above at a time when costs have risen substantially. Last year the employee headcount rose by over 21,000 to 156,500.

Wednesday 27 April

Lloyds Banking Group Q1 results

See top three events, above

Meta Platforms Q1 results

Shares in Facebook parent company Meta plunged 26% in February – wiping a record $232bn from its market value – after the tech giant’s Q4 results revealed a drop in users. Overall, the Q4 numbers weren’t that bad, with revenue coming in $33.67bn, which was better than expected, while profits came in slightly short at $3.67 a share.

The negative reaction was due to a fall in daily and monthly active user numbers, which came in below expectations, raising concerns that social media was hitting peak user growth. Facebook also warned that Q1 revenue would come in between $27bn and $29bn, a significant decline from Q4 and below market expectations of $30bn. The fallout from Apple privacy changes, and a weakening economic outlook that is prompting cutbacks on ad spend, appear to be stifling revenue.

Social media peer Snap recently missed on both revenue and profits, warning that ad spend for Q2 was falling back sharply. After Netflix was punished for missing on user numbers, could we see another Meta meltdown this week?

Thursday 28 April

Bank of Japan rate decision

The decline in the Japanese yen is likely to increase pressure on the Bank of Japan to be slightly more hawkish when it meets later this week. Since the end of last year, the Japanese yen has lost over 10% against the US dollar, which for a country which is a net importer of commodities, and energy in particular, will exert huge upward pressure on inflation. The Bank of Japan has spent years trying to ignite the inflation genie out of its bottle with vert little success. In March, headline CPI increased from 0.9% in February to 1.2%, however it is still below the levels of 1.5% seen in February 2018. With an inflation target of 2% the BOJ has only managed to briefly breach and/or hit that target in 2008, and for a few months in 2014 and 2015, when CPI peaked at 3.7% before dropping sharply. We could see a similar pattern play out here if commodity prices continue to surge and the yen continues to plunge.

Barclays Q1 results

See top three events, above

J Sainsbury full-year results

When Sainsbury’s reported back in Q3 CEO Simon Roberts painted an upbeat picture for the UK’s number two supermarket, as he upgraded full year guidance for underlying pre-tax profit to £720m, from £660m. On a two-year basis grocery sales were up by 6.6%, although the business continues to struggle on the general merchandise front, which includes the Argos business. Total retail sales were up by 1.4% from 2019 levels and down 5.3% year on year. Since those numbers were released, the picture has changed somewhat with the shares down at one-year lows in the wake of concerns about rising prices, impacting margins, along with rising costs as the food and retail sector competes to retain and take on staff. Earlier this month the supermarket signed up to the Real Living Wage, a pledge to pay all of its workers over £10 per hour. In recent Kantar surveys Sainsburys has struggled to compete with the likes of Tesco as well as Waitrose, while at the same time finding itself squeezed at the bottom end by Aldi and Lidl. Sainsburys appears to be stuck in that difficult space of the squeezed middle.

Apple Q2 results

The Apple share price has held up well despite all the volatility of the last few weeks. In Q1 revenue came in at a new record of $123.95bn, well above expectations of $119bn, while profits came in at $2.10c a share, or just under $35bn, with record revenue for iPhone sales. The numbers were made up as follows, iPhone revenue came in at $71.63bn, above forecasts of $67.74bn, Mac revenue, $10.85bn, Wearables, Home and Accessories, $14.7bn, iPad revenue $7.25bn, Services revenue of $19.25bn, with only iPad revenue falling shy of consensus expectations, of $8.1bn, which was a little disappointing given the launch and updates of the mini and iPad range. Apple CFO Luca Maestri blamed the iPad miss on difficulties in sourcing enough components, as well as allocating components away to the more expensive iPhone, which suggests that demand wasn’t the problem here, and that Apple put its priority on its higher margin products like the iPhone. Operating margins on products came in at 38.4%, although services margins rose to a new record of 72.4%. Services revenue continues to go from strength to strength and with 785m subscribers to music streaming and gaming, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that they starting to look at developing products for augmented reality, and were developing plans for an AR headset and glasses in the next year or so, as it looks to move into the Metaverse The Q1 numbers were all the more impressive given that there were some product delays during December, with all geographies, with the exception of Japan which fell short. These disruptions could well bleed through into Q2, however this isn’t expected to adversely impact its ability to shift its products, with strong demand still coming through, although Q2 revenues are still expected to slow to around $90bn, with Apple once again refusing to offer guidance in line with previous quarters since the pandemic began. Profits are expected to come in at $1.42c a share.

Amazon Q1 results

Amazon’s share price has also seen an indifferent quarter despite reporting fairly weak Q1 guidance when it reported its Q4 and full year numbers at the beginning of February. Net sales are expected to come in between $112bn and $117bn, below market expectations of $120bn, while operating income is set to come in between $3bn and $6bn compared to $9bn a year ago. Some of the disappointment was offset by the announcement of a $20 a year, or $2 a month price hike in Amazon Prime on its US members, as investors fretted about the company maintaining its margins in the face of higher costs. In Q4 Amazon hired an extra 140k extra staff, while over the year operating expenses have risen from $363bn in 2020, to $445bn. The big concern over a price hike like this is that they might experience some churn, however it appears that management are betting that a new Lord of the Rings series, and streaming rights to Thursday night football could tip the balance in their favour. Its cloud business has also been a significant contributor, in Q4 the cloud business AWS posted revenue of $17.8bn, a 40% increase on last year, as well as beating the $16.1bn in Q3, which was a continuation of quarter-on-quarter improvements seen throughout the whole of last year. Investors will be hoping this trend of growth continues, as we look ahead to the upcoming 20:1 stock split, which was announced in March, and is set to take place on June 6th subject to shareholder approval. Profits are expected to come in at $8.51c a share.

Friday 29 April

Germany, France, Italy, Spain Q1 GDP

The recent surge in energy prices, and commodity prices more broadly is expected to have a chilling effect on economic output in Q1, and that’s before we factor in the conflict in Ukraine. The German Bundesbank has already indicated that the German economy is set for recession due to the huge surge in energy prices, and if Russian oil and gas gets embargoed that effect is likely to be multiplied. The German economy was already in contraction at the end of last year, with this week’s preliminary Q1 GDP expected to come in at 0.2%, though we could conceivably see a negative number. The French economy is expected to slow from 0.7% in Q4 last year to 0.3%. The Italian economy is expected to slow sharply from 0.6% to 0.1% in Q1, and the Spain economy is expected to slow to 0.5%, down from 2.2% in Q4.

EU flash CPI (April)

Despite an inflation rate that is already at a record high of 7.4%, the recent ECB meeting saw a slightly more dovish tilt from President Lagarde and the governing council. This came across as a bit of a surprise to a lot of people given the hawkish tilt seen in the March meeting. This stance has already started to shift, even as core prices remain over half of where headline CPI is at 2.9%. We’ve seen a raft of ECB policymakers become more vocal about a rate rise as soon as July, with Belgian ECB council member Pierre Wunsch and ECB vice President Luis de Guindos saying a July move is becoming more likely. These calls are likely to get louder if we are to take clues from the likes of UK and US core CPI, which initially lagged behind the headline rate, and now appear to be accelerating. The ECB appears to be underestimating this effect, although there is slightly more slack in the eurozone labour market, which means wage growth will lag more. Another hot number here, with a move to 7.6% will ramp up the pressure for a July rate hike even further.

US core PCE (March)

Recent comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggest that while its not his base case he might look at considering a 75bps rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets next month. Markets are already pricing in the probability that we’ll see a 50bps move in the Fed funds rate, and appear to be relatively comfortable with that idea now. There has been little, if any indication that headline inflation is slowing given the recent CPI and PPI numbers which we saw in March. Given that the Core deflator is the Fed’s preferred measure of targeting inflation it therefore makes little sense that estimates for the March core deflator are for a modest slowing from 5.4% in February to 5.3%, although the recent strength in the US dollar may have a modest deflationary drag. PCE deflator is expected to come in at %, down/up from 6.4%

NatWest Group Q1 results

Like its peers NatWest Group shares underwent a sharp slide in it share price to a one year low, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine partly contributing to some of that weakness. We’ve managed a modest rebound since then but it is clear that for the UK economy especially the next 9 months are likely to be challenging ones in the face of surging energy prices and the squeeze on wages that is coming our way starting in April. Last year the bank saw total profits for the year come in at £2.95bn, compared to a loss of £753m a year ago. The numbers were flattered enormously by the adding back of £1 28bn in loan losses reserves from 2020, nonetheless there was plenty to cheer from shareholders, of which the UK government is the main one, although since those numbers were released the government stake has fallen to 48.1% after the sale of £1.2bn worth of shares at the end of March. CEO Alison Rose said the bank expects to maintain ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit, and to distribute a minimum of £1bn in each of 2022 and 2023, via a combination of ordinary and special dividends. Net lending over Q4 improved by £800m, while over the course of 2021 customer deposits increased by £48.1bn to £479.8bn. While the outlook is expected to be challenging over the next 9 months, the main focus is expected to be on lending patterns to not only consumers, but business more broadly. Cashflow should not be problem given that the bank will receive the €6.4bn proceeds of the deal to sell its Irish loan books to Permanent TSB, which will reduce the value of its assets and will go to help boost its capital position further.

Index dividend schedule

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

Selected company results

MONDAY 25 APRIL RESULTS Activision Blizzard (US) Q1 Coca-Cola (US) Q1 TUESDAY 26 APRIL RESULTS 3M (US) Q1 Alphabet (US) Q1 Associated British Foods (UK) Half-year General Electric (US) Q1 General Motors (US) Q1 HSBC (UK) Q1 Microsoft (US) Q3 PepsiCo (US) Q1 United Parcel Service (US) Q1 Santander (UK) Q1 Visa (US) Q2 WEDNESDAY 27 APRIL RESULTS American Tower (US) Q1 Automatic Data Processing (US) Q3 Boeing (US) Q1 Ford (US) Q1 French Connection (UK) Full-year GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Q1 Harley-Davidson (US) Q1 Hertz (US) Q1 Lloyds Banking Group (UK) Q1 Meta (US) Q1 Pinterest (US) Q1 WH Smith (UK) Half-year THURSDAY 28 APRIL RESULTS Amazon (US) Q1 Apple (US) Q2 Barclays (UK) Q1 Columbia Sportswear (US) Q1 Comcast (US) Q1 Hershey (US) Q1 J Sainsbury (UK) Full-year Mastercard (US) Q1 Robinhood Markets (US) Q1 Standard Chartered (UK) Q1 Stryker (US) Q1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Q1 Twitter (US) Q1 Whitbread (UK) Full-year FRIDAY 29 APRIL RESULTS AstraZeneca (UK) Q1 Charter Communications (US) Q1 Exxon Mobil (US) Q1 Honeywell International (US) Q1 NatWest (UK) Q1

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.