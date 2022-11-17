Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 18/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

17 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:NVDA - NVIDIA Corp - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BEARISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Technically, price is near a key support zone, near 200 EMA.
  • NVIDIA partners with Microsoft. They plan to build one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world.
  • It will be powered by:  Microsoft Azure's infrastructure. NVIDIA GPUs and full stack of AI software.
  • The goal is to help train, deploy and scale AI.
  • However, price is still playing within this key channel, until and unless price breaks this channel, then can look for potential long opportunities, otherwise trend is your friend, for the time being.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: A guide to investing in solar

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


