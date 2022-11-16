Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 17/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

16 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:AGL - AGL Energy Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • The company and MCB want to accelerate Company’s transition towards renewables in order to remain competitive and sustainable for shareholders and continuity of company.
  • Has nominated 4 individuals, Tesla Energy director Mark Twiddell, Energy Security Board chairwoman Kerry Schott, Metcash director Christine Holman and Professor John Pollaers.
  • This is a sign of optimism from the Company and aligning their values to the our changing environment to ensure we can support the net zero project for our future.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Cameco, Paladin and Yellow Cake see rising demand for uranium

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower precious metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


