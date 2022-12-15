G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:CXO - Core Lithium Ltd - (NEUTRAL BIAS - long term & BEARISH BIAS - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Goldman Sachs initiates a Sell rating on Core Lithium

The investment bank expects lithium prices to begin falling in the second half of 2023.

Chinese EV subsidies have pulled forward battery demand by at least 12-24 months, according to Goldman. The team believes the battery maker overcapacity, on the back of accelerated capacity build-out amid a decelerating growth of new energy vehicles sales will eventually weigh on lithium prices," the analysts said.

