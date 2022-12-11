Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 12/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

11 Dec 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NYSE:T - AT&T Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Telecom giant AT&T Inc.’s (T) third-quarter results showed strong and sustained momentum in customer additions across its growing 5G wireless and fibre networks.
  • The company beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.4% and the revenue estimate by 0.6%.
  • Moreover, T added a net of 708,000 postpaid phone customers in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid customer gains.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Ark Innovation ETF cuts 26 holdings

Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials MIXED on overall mixed base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
News

Markets mark time after US PPI slows less than expected
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; US, UK inflation; Adobe results

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
News

Markets mark time after US PPI slows less than expected

European markets have spent most of this week slightly on the back foot, perhaps not surprising given the gains we’ve seen over the past few weeks,

09 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 12 December 2022

09 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; US, UK inflation; Adobe results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 12 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

09 Dec 2022