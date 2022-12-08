Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 09/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

08 Dec 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:CXO - Core Lithium Ltd - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Goldman Sachs initiates a Sell rating on Core Lithium
  • Core Lithium shares are down around -6.0% on Wednesday
  • The investment bank expects lithium prices to begin falling in the second half of 2023.

  • Chinese EV subsidies have pulled forward battery demand by at least 12-24 months, according to Goldman. The team believes the battery maker overcapacity, on the back of accelerated capacity build-out amid a decelerating growth of new energy vehicles sales will eventually weigh on lithium prices," the analysts said.

Article of the Day: GameStop share price gains despite earnings miss and cash burn

Podcast of the Day: Champel Capital’s Amir Weitmann on investing in deep tech 
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


