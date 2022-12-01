Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 02/12/22

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

01 Dec 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:GMG - Goodman Group Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Goodman Group is on track for operating earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% in FY23.
  • Within the recent 1Q FY23 update management flagged a 'patient and cautious' approach, especially given the uncertain economic outlook.
  • Ord Minnett retains a Hold rating and $22 target price but flags early signs of development margins moderating from unsustainably high levels.

ASX & Economic Key Events


OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: US cannabis sales jump 12.7%

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


