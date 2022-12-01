G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



ASX:GMG - Goodman Group Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Goodman Group is on track for operating earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% in FY23.

Within the recent 1Q FY23 update management flagged a 'patient and cautious' approach, especially given the uncertain economic outlook.

Ord Minnett retains a Hold rating and $22 target price but flags early signs of development margins moderating from unsustainably high levels.

OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: US cannabis sales jump 12.7%



Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key



Global Markets Headlines



