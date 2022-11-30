Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 01/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

30 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:FLT - Flight Centre (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Flight Centre's corporate travel segment has returned to pre-covid form
  • Management said they expect to see a 'significant second half profit improvement' underpinned by strong top-line growth and greater stability in supply chains.
  • Leisure bookings remain subdued, impacted by the 'lack of competition and spare capacity'
  • Revenue margins forecast to remain below pre-covid levels for FY23
  • A meaningful recovery in international capacity is projected for the near-term, with capacity "likely to be back to circa 70% of pre-COVID levels by December and approaching 90% by mid-2023."

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Pinduoduo and Bilibili share prices rise on the back of earnings

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Market update

Wall Street jumps amid tech-fuelled rally as Powell confirms slow rate hikes

Tech led US stocks to rally on the last day of November after Fed Chair Powell confirmed to slow down rate hikes ahead.

30 Nov 2022
News

US dollar weakness sends equities to second successive monthly gain
Market update

Commodities to watch in December
News

EU flash CPI to set the bar for next ECB rate rise

