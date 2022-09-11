Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 12/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

11 Sep 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!




ASX Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

SEK - Seek Ltd

  • POTENTIAL SELL
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Chart Analysis Week Ahead

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially UP
(Click image to enlarge)

(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

Economic Calendars

Economic Calendar (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
(Click image to enlarge)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)


