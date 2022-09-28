Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 29/09/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

28 Sep 2022, 23:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:DAL - Delta Air Lines - BULLISH BIAS

  • Americans travelling overseas will notice that the strength of their USD is much higher relative to the country they’re visiting and can get more purchasing power.  
  • Delta Airlines could see an influx in US-based travellers heading overseas in pursuit of a holiday where the cost of living is comparatively cheaper thanks to a stronger USD.
  • Given international passenger revenue has recovered 81% of its pre-COVID numbers, we can expect the rising USD to further strengthen, resulting in a potential higher bottom line for the company.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Walmart shares upbeat on metaverse venture with Roblox
Podcast of the Day: Market strategist Kiril Sokoloff’s thematic investment radar 

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on falling base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


