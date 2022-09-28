G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:DAL - Delta Air Lines - BULLISH BIAS

Americans travelling overseas will notice that the strength of their USD is much higher relative to the country they’re visiting and can get more purchasing power.

Delta Airlines could see an influx in US-based travellers heading overseas in pursuit of a holiday where the cost of living is comparatively cheaper thanks to a stronger USD.

Given international passenger revenue has recovered 81% of its pre-COVID numbers, we can expect the rising USD to further strengthen, resulting in a potential higher bottom line for the company.

ASX & Economic Key Events

APAC Daily Report

Global Markets Headlines

