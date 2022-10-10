Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 11/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

10 Oct 2022, 22:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • PLS is currently in overbought conditions, so we could expect a sell-off from current levels to 4.5 or 3.5, then a potential buy opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Bearish divergence on the RSI vs price action – indicating we’re in for a bearish move potentially in the short term.

  • PLS rallying primarily on record-level lithium prices driving the stock price higher.

  • With uncertainty around China, we could see lithium demand weaken, dropping the price lower to those key levels, back towards the moving average indicators.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Slowing demand in Q3 could put pressure on the TSMC share price
Podcast of the Day: Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


