Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Start trading

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 10/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

09 Oct 2022, 22:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
CMC Markets - 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corp - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.

  • Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment, with OPEC+ reducing global oil supply by 2 million barrels per day, creating higher demand with lower supply, sending oil prices higher with the aim to place a restrictive floor around the $80 mark.

  • A decade of low oil prices of ever-increasing ESG concerns has caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.

  • Increased oil and gas pricing globally has made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.​

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: IBM shares flat on $20bn plan to support US chipmaking
Podcast of the Day: Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 10 October 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

09 Oct 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; easyJet, JPMorgan results
Market update

Scanning for bounce candidates in bear markets | Relative Rotation Graphs

Related articles

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 10 October 2022.

07 Oct 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; easyJet, JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 10 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

07 Oct 2022
Market update

Scanning for bounce candidates in bear markets | Relative Rotation Graphs

Get the big picture in one picture, with RRG Research. This week, Trevor Neil analyses the momentum in global indices, and examines how last week’s highlighted stocks have performed.

07 Oct 2022
News

Wall Street extends losses as rates bite ahead of US jobs data; Asian markets set to fall

US stocks finished lower for the second straight trading day as bond yields regained upside momentum.

06 Oct 2022