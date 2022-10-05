G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:GM - General Motors - BULLISH BIAS

Consider taking entries, exits, stop losses and take profits from key levels

Cheaper imported raw materials lowers manufacturing costs.

While General Motors manufacture their cars domestically, many of the electrical components and raw materials are sourced from foreign markets and imported to the States.

A stronger U.S. dollar means these raw materials should be able to be sourced at a competitive price, improving margins at a time where the company may see a decline in vehicle exports owing to the exchange rate increasing costs for foreign markets.

ASX & Economic Key Events

APAC Daily Report

Global Markets Headlines

