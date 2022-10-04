G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation - BULLISH BIAS

Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment.

A decade of low oil prices of ever-increasing ESG concerns has caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.

Increased oil and gas pricing globally has made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.

Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.

