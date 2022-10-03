Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 04/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

03 Oct 2022, 22:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - BEARISH BIAS

  • ASX taking cues from US equities, long term bearish view but we may see some respite in near term until next FOMC meeting
  • ASX can be supported by materials sector on back of higher commodity prices so we may not see the same level of impact from US equities on ASX, however risk is to the downside.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
No key events on Monday

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Apple share price falls after cutting 6 million iPhone 14 units
Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Caroline Cai’s take on an emerging markets’ debt crisis

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials HIGHER on rising base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)

 

 


