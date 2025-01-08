Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market hours affected by US National Day of Mourning

08 Jan 2025, 12:00

The US will observe a National Day of Mourning on Thursday 9 January for former US president, Jimmy Carter. As a result, major US stock exchanges will be closed, and other markets will have an earlier finish. 

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not open on Thursday. US indices will close early at 2.30pm (UK time), while US treasury and commodity markets will close early, at 6.15pm (UK time). For options, the US SPX 500 will be open until 2.25pm (UK time), and the US NDAQ 100 will be closed all day.

The Euro 50, Germany 40 and UK 100 indices will also close earlier than usual, at 9pm (UK time). 

View more details in the table below: 

InstrumentMarket hours (Thu 9 Jan)Close (UK times)
Commodities  
Corn01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Feeder Cattle 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Live Cattle14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Lean Hogs14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Lumber 15:00-18:15Early close at 18:15
Oats01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Rough Rice01:00-03:00 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Soybean01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Soybean Meal01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Soybean Oil01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Wheat 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15Early close at 18:15
Indices  
Euro 5000:15-21:00 / 23:00-00:00Closed from 21:00-23:00
Germany 4000:15-21:00 / 23:00-00:00Closed from 21:00-23:00
Japan 225 (Chicago)00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
UK 10000:00-21:00 / 23:00-00:00Closed from 21:00-23:00
US 3000:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
US NDAQ 10000:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
US Small Cap 200000:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
US SPX 50000:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
US SPX Midcap 40000:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
Volatility Index00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 14:30
Shares   
US share basketsN/AClosed
US NASDAQN/AClosed
US NYSEN/AClosed
Treasuries  
SOFR 3 Month00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 18:15
US T-Bond00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 18:15
US T-Bond Ultra00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 18:15
US T-Note 10 YR00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 18:15
US T-Note 2 YR00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 18:15
US T-Note 5 YR00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00Early close at 18:15

Please note that the information given is subject to change. 


