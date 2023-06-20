Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

How to Build and Backtest Trading Algorithms on the MT4 Platform

build backtest trading algorithms mt4 featured image

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

20 Jun 2023, 01:30

Algorithmic trading is an increasingly popular type of trading among forex traders, and it can be used to automate complex trading strategies in the forex market. MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular and widely used trading platforms for forex trading, and it offers a range of features for developing and backtesting algorithmic trading strategies such as the powerful Strategy Tester tool found under the ‘View’ section of the MT4 Platform.

What Is Algorithmic Trading?

Algorithmic trading refers to using computer algorithms to develop automated systems that generate buy or sell signals in the financial markets. These systems are designed to run continuously in real-time, detecting opportunities in the market based on predetermined criteria and executing trades automatically.

Algorithmic trading has become increasingly popular among retail traders due to its various advantages, such as speed, accuracy, consistency, and low cost. However, it can also be complex to implement because it requires a deep understanding of both market conditions and programming skills.

Benefits of using MT4 for Algorithmic Trading

MT4 provides powerful tools and features that can help traders create automated trading strategies more quickly and easily than other platforms. Some potential benefits of using MT4 for algorithmic trading are:

1. Easy Access to Historical Market Data

With MT4, traders have access to historical data for backtesting their algorithms before deploying them in live markets. The platform allows traders to download history data from brokers, like CMC Markets, with different symbols so they can test their strategies against different conditions quickly and accurately. This is useful when setting up automated strategies since coding rules need correct data sets before going live.

2. Technical Indicators

MT4 has a wide range of technical indicators available that allow traders to identify potential opportunities in the market quickly. Technical indicators are mathematical calculations that analyse past price action in order to forecast future price movements. By incorporating these technical indicators into an automated system, traders can improve the accuracy of their signals while potentially minimising risk exposure.

3. Scripts Automation Tools

Traders can create custom scripts on MT4 that automate routine processes like opening positions at set time intervals or closing existing positions depending on certain criteria being met. This makes developing an automated system much easier than doing it manually which could potentially decrease human error during setup.

4. Expert Advisors

Expert advisors (EAs) are pre-programmed robots that execute trades automatically based on user-defined rules without any manual intervention required. Developing expert advisors on MT4 can be simple with tools that enable drag-and-drop functionality, allowing even novice traders and programmers to develop their own custom EAs quickly. Read up more about Expert Advisors so you're aware of the benefits and risks of using such trade automation tools.

Conclusion

Development and implementation of automated systems require a deep understanding of both market conditions as well as programming skills which can make it difficult for many people. This is why the MQL5 community is always available for new and experienced traders to share information and/or collaborate on new strategies. For more on how to use MT4, check out our guide on using MT4 with us.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

