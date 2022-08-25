The independent oil and gas sector in the UK has always been a challenging environment, as companies like Harbour Energy continue to find out.

In April the Harbour Energy share price fell over 25% with the announcement of a new UK government windfall tax, which was brought in due to the “obscene profits” of the big oil majors, BP and Shell.

The trouble with measures such as these is that while on the face of it the optics look appealing, they don’t deal with the problem at hand, and can make the issue they are trying to address more difficult to deal with.

For BP and Shell, a windfall tax on their UK profits is almost an irritant, given that they make most of their revenue outside the UK, which means any tax is unlikely to raise anywhere near the amount of revenue that politicians will expect, even with the increase in tax rate from 40% to 65%.

For Harbour Energy the problem is more serious in that unlike BP and Shell, all of its profits would be taxed at the higher rate of 65%, given that 90% of its production takes place in the UK through 5 key hubs, and that over the last 10 years profitability has been non-existent, due to low oil and gas prices.

Harbour Energy PLC was formed in 2021, out of the ashes of Premier Oil and Chrysaor, and is still carrying the legacy of the debt of those two companies to the tune of $2.1bn as at the end of last year. According to today’s latest numbers this has come down to $992m, on an unaudited basis.

Last year the company managed to generate annual revenues of $3.48bn, while this year it expects that to rise to $5.18bn.

Today’s H1 numbers show that the company is well on course to achieve that goal with H1 revenues of $2.67bn, with profits after tax rising to $984m, up from $87m a year ago, helped in some part by the weakness of the pound.

The bulk of its revenue came from crude oil to the tune of $1.54bn, followed by gas which increased from $395m to $970m, with $857m of that revenue coming from its UK gas assets.

The company says it expects to spend $1.2bn in capex over the year, slightly down from the $1.3bn previously due to the delayed arrival of two drilling rigs in the UK.

Forecast free cash flow is expected to increase to $1.8bn to $2bn this year, helped by the start of new wells from Tolmount, Everest and J-Area, which has helped boost production to 211kboepd from 151kboepd a year ago.

The company also has interests in Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico and Norway but they are tiny in comparison to their UK exposure.

With such a strong cash flow and the company’s contribution to the UK energy mix it is perhaps surprising that UK politicians seem to have adopted such a short-sighted view when it comes to encouraging investment in UK energy security.

Harbour said that the new levy would mean increasing their tax liability to the order of $300m at a Brent price of $100 a barrel and a UK natural gas price of 200p/therm, with $170m of that expected to be paid in December 2022 and the balance in January 2023. This number is currently reflected in their H1 numbers, but if it had been it would have come to $48m.

Against that backdrop it wouldn’t surprise to see the company target future investment efforts towards its smaller interests in order to diversify its revenue streams, with the directors of the company saying that investment in the UK now comes with elevated fiscal risks.

In a sign that the company is leaning towards overseas investments CEO Linda Cook said earlier this year that the tax breaks afforded by the levy did nothing to help Harbour who have invested in new projects like the Tolmount Gas field, and which has increased UK gas output by 5%.

In July the company reported some good news from its Indonesian Timpan exploration well, in which it reported a 390-foot gas column, with the prospect that it could be commercially profitable with the right amount of investment.



