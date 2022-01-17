Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
News

FTSE100 moves above 7,600 on M&A boost

GlaxoSmithKline offices

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

17 Jan 2022, 15:15

It’s been a quiet but positive start to the week for markets in Europe, after Asia markets largely got the week off to a positive start, after the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly eased monetary policy.

Europe

The FTSE100, has had another good day, moving above the 7,600 level, to another post lockdown high, helped largely by M&A activity with the weekend news of Unilever’s bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer goods business, reinforcing the truth that a lot of companies on the UK’s benchmark index are seriously undervalued.  

GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever have topped and tailed the FTSE100 after it was confirmed that Unilever had tabled a £50bn bid for Glaxo’s consumer health care business, which Glaxo has a stake in, along with Pfizer who hold the remaining 32%.

While the bid is being perceived as good news for Glaxo, the market reaction has been less than positive for Unilever with the share price reaction speaking volumes, with the shares sinking to 22-month lows on speculation it may have to tap shareholders for extra capital to finance any deal.

This feels like a step too far for Unilever, certainly in terms of the price, and while it might act as a decent fit for its own business, the market reaction suggests that it’s a different answer to the one Unilever needs to address.

While its peers have gone from strength-to-strength share price wise, Unilever shares have struggled to keep up. Its ability to grow revenues has lagged its peers and it’s hard to see how an expensive acquisition will deal with this particular problem. With the benefit of hindsight Glaxo may feel its rejection of Unilever’s December offer could be an opportunity missed.

Their claim that the Unilever bid seriously undervalues the business runs counter to its desire to offload it, or spin it off, with previous valuations of the business coming in between £37bn to £48bn. If Glaxo doesn’t want to sell, so be it, but Unilever should be wary of paying too much.

Today’s M&A activity has also given a lift to Reckitt Benckiser, which has also been facing similar challenges in the last two years, when it comes to growing its revenues.    

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is also higher after announcing it had signed a deal with Teligent to acquire its Canadian assets for the sum of $45.75m

Taylor Wimpey shares have rebounded from its Friday six-week lows after reporting that it expected to report full year results in line with expectations, and with an improvement in operating margins. Total UK home completions increased by 47% to 14,087. Average selling prices were also higher at £332k, a rise of 3%. The order book for 2022 of £2.55bn down slightly from levels last year.

Its Spanish business has also started to show signs of picking up again with 324 new homes on the order book compared to 126 a year ago.

Also, on the downside Darktrace shares have slipped back on criticism from short seller ShadowFall that its business model is watery-thin and won’t stand the test of time. The hedge fund says that its addressable market is nowhere near as big as they think that it is.  Last week Darktrace shares shot higher after a better-than-expected trading update, with the company upgrading its H1 revenue to $190m, with year-on-year revenue growth expected to rise between 42% and 45%, up from a previous forecast of 37% to 39%.   

US

US equity markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day.  

FX

FX markets have been subdued today in the absence of US markets with the Norwegian Krone and Canadian dollar edging higher, while the Japanese yen is weaker ahead of tomorrow’s Bank of Japan policy decision.

Commodities

Brent crude oil prices have slipped back after briefly hitting a new three year high earlier today, as concerns over another SPR release help to cap the upside. Libya has also seen its output rise to 1.2m barrels a day, as it looks to bring production back online after recent outages.


Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

Annual review: Oil price recovery in 2021 buys BP and Shell time on renewables transition

The long-term challenge facing the likes of Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell is how they transition towards renewable energy without hammering margins.

31 Dec 2021
News

Europe set for a positive open, China retail sales slow sharply in December
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – Bearish reversal sighted in AUD/USD
News

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; China GDP; Deliveroo, Netflix results

Related articles

News

Europe set for a positive open, China retail sales slow sharply in December

It’s not been a great start to the year for US stocks, with the S&P500 and Dow both finishing lower for the second week in a row, although the Nasdaq 100 managed to eke out a weekly gain,

17 Jan 2022
News

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; China GDP; Deliveroo, Netflix results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 17 January 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

14 Jan 2022
News

US banks slide on earnings, oil prices help to support the FTSE 100

​It’s been another choppy week for European equity markets with weakness in US equity markets bleeding into a negative end to the week,

14 Jan 2022
News

Europe set for lower open, as China trade disappoints

While the early year volatility continues to support markets in Europe, with another decent finish for the FTSE100 and DAX yesterday,

14 Jan 2022