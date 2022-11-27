Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Evolution Mining Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 28 November 2022

Gold - Evolution Mining

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

27 Nov 2022, 04:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:EVN - Evolution Mining Ltd

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • UBS updates its near-term gold price forecast with a more bullish view
  • The Fed is forecast to cut interest rates from 5.0% to 3.25% from mid-2023
  • Key gold picks include Northern Star, SSR Mining, Gold Road Resources, De Grey & Evolution Mining.
  • "Investors have had mixed feelings towards gold in 2022, in part due to the crosscurrents of rising real rates and a strong dollar (bearish gold) versus high inflation and elevated macro uncertainty (bullish gold)," UBS analysts said in a note last Friday


