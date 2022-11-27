Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:EVN - Evolution Mining Ltd

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

UBS updates its near-term gold price forecast with a more bullish view

The Fed is forecast to cut interest rates from 5.0% to 3.25% from mid-2023

Key gold picks include Northern Star, SSR Mining, Gold Road Resources, De Grey & Evolution Mining.

"Investors have had mixed feelings towards gold in 2022, in part due to the crosscurrents of rising real rates and a strong dollar (bearish gold) versus high inflation and elevated macro uncertainty (bullish gold)," UBS analysts said in a note last Friday



