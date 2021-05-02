Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart of the week – Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp medium-term uptrend intact ahead of earnings

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

02 May 2021, 04:15

Medium-term technical analysis

source: CMC Markets

Time stamped: 1 May 2021 at 2:30 pm SGT

  • Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) will announce its Q1 2021 earnings results this coming Friday, 7 May before the market open. Since its low of 8.40 printed on 2 November 2020, the share price of OCBC has been evolving within a medium-term ascenidng channel and its price actions have traded above an upward sloping 50-day moving average since 4 November 2020.
  • The daily Relative Strentgth Index (RSI) indicator has managed to stage a rebound from a significant corresponding ascending support on 22 April which suggests that the potential medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • Hence, the medium-term impulsive up move sequence in place since 2 November 2020 is likely to be intact at this juncture. As long as the 11.80 key medium-term pivotal support holds, OCBC may see a further potential up move to set sight on the 12.50 intermediate resistance and a break above it opens up scope to target 13.10/40 next (upper boundery of the medium-term ascending channel & a Fibonacci expansion cluster level).
  • On the other hand, a daily close below 11.80 invalidates the bullish scenario for a corrective decline towards the next support at 11.10 (former swing high areas of 6/21 February 2020 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of recent up move from 4 February low to 30 April high).


