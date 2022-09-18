Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19 September 2022

technical analysis

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

18 Sep 2022, 10:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!
 




Trading Idea of the Week

(NYSE:COP - ConocoPhillips)

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in Australian Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) for US$1.65B. This brings ConocoPhillips’ interest to 47.5%, from which they’re expecting to receive US$1.8B in dividend distributions for 2022.
  • Given the macroeconomic backdrop on LNG with the Russia/Ukraine war and surging natural gas prices, this is definitely a stock to watch over!

 


