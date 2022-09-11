Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead

technical analysis

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

11 Sep 2022, 10:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!
 




Trading Idea of the Week

(SEK - Seek Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Delivered better than expected revenue and earnings growth in FY 22, despite its retreat in share price
  • Expecting to see a benefit in an exceptionally tight employment market.
  • As flow-on effects from rate rises start to kick in (3-month delay usually), we will see the unemployment rate start to uptick, loosening the labour market.
  • If and when the unemployment rate reaches 4%, we can expect job ads and Seek to perform strongly as Aussies seek to fill that employment gap
  • Price Target (1yr) - $29 - 11 buys, 2 holds, 3 sells (potential 50% growth)


