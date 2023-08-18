If you're an investor that's seeking a safe place to park your cash or are temporarily staying out of the market after taking profit, you may want to consider adding money market ETFs to your portfolio. Money market ETFs may be considered an essential part of any risk averse investor's portfolio and are primarily for those who are actively tracking market movements. These cash ETFs essentially act as a safe harbour for your funds during turbulent times when investors and traders might want to stay on the sidelines. Curious about how you can protect and hedge your portfolio against volatility? Read on to find out more about the holdings of these ETFs and discover examples of said best money market ETFs on our platform.

What Are Money Market ETFs?

Money Market Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are investment funds that aim to replicate the performance of money market instruments, which are short-term, highly liquid and low-risk securities. These 'safe assets' typically include Treasury bills, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other similar assets.

In essence, money market ETFs offer investors an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of these low-risk, short-term instruments. They are designed to provide stability and preservation of capital, making them a popular choice for individuals and institutions seeking a safe place to park idle funds while earning a small amount of interest that will combat the effects of inflation.

Properties of Money Market ETFs

Low Risk: Money market ETFs invest in very safe and highly liquid securities, typically issued by governments, municipalities, and well-established corporations. As a result, they may be considered low-risk investments compared to other types of ETFs or stocks with holdings that can include everything from volatile growth stocks to commodities. Highly Stable: The main goal of money market ETFs is to maintain a stable net asset value (NAV) of $1 per share. This means that investors should not expect significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. High Liquidity: Unlike their mutual fund counterparts, money market ETFs are highly liquid, meaning investors can buy and sell shares on the stock exchange throughout the trading day. This makes them a convenient option for those who may need access to their funds quickly. Modest Yields: While money market ETFs are considered low-risk, they also tend to offer lower yields compared to riskier investments. The yields are influenced by prevailing interest rates and the types of securities held within the fund, which tend to be safer assets that offer lower yields. Diversification: Money market ETFs provide diversification by holding a variety of money market instruments. From corporate bonds to treasury bills, this diversification helps mitigate the risk associated with individual securities and can be especially helpful for those holding spare funds in between investment decisions or covering unexpected expenses.

In the realm of investment choices, money market ETFs have risen to prominence, often regarded as a safe haven for investors seeking stability and liquidity. These financial instruments are designed to mirror the performance of money market indexes, comprising short-term, low-risk debt securities. Referred to as "cash equivalents," these ETFs have recently gained popularity because they can weather the storm of volatility and provide value in times when markets are declining. Let's explore some examples of these top money market ETFs and find out how they can aid in your capital preservation efforts.

The Best Money Market ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist

From T-Bill ETFs to ETFs featuring fixed-income securities, these could be the best money market ETFs that you might want to add to your watchlist.

1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF ( BIL)

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is one of the best money market ETFs that offer investors exposure to highly liquid, short-term U.S. Treasury bills. The holdings of BIL include zero coupon U.S. T-Bills with less than three months until maturity. With its holdings in some of the safest and most liquid securities, BIL provides an excellent opportunity for investors looking for cash equivalents in their portfolios and want to invest in an ETF that offers exposure to the ultrashort end of the maturity curve. A low expense ratio and high liquidity make this ETF suitable for investors seeking capital preservation and easy access to their funds. As such, BIL is an exceptional choice for individuals and institutions aiming to keep funds idle, diversify their portfolio with low-risk assets, or balance out riskier investments thanks to the ETF being light on interest rate and credit risk.

2. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF is another notable cash ETF that deserves a spot on your watchlist when it comes to the best money market ETFs for capital preservation. This fund is designed to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 1 month and 1 year. As a cash ETF, SHV focuses on capital preservation, making it an excellent choice for investors seeking to safeguard their investments while still earning modest returns. The ETF offers high liquidity, allowing investors to quickly buy and sell their funds whenever needed. Moreover, its holdings in a range of short-term U.S. Treasury bonds provide a diversified mix, spreading the risk and increasing its appeal to those seeking stability in turbulent markets.

3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF is a renowned cash ETF that has garnered a reputation for its unique blend of stability, liquidity, and modest returns. Unlike traditional money market ETFs, SRLN invests in senior bank loans — a class of assets that generally exhibit a lower risk profile given their secured and senior position in the capital structure of a company. It is designed to track the performance of the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index, which is a benchmark for major senior loans in the United States. The distinctive feature of senior loans is their interest rates, which adjust according to the fluctuations in market rates, thereby providing a degree of protection against interest rate risk. This aspect, combined with the high liquidity of the fund and stable returns, makes SRLN a popular choice among investors looking for secure capital preservation, the potential for income, and a hedge against rising interest rates. If you're interested in having a diversified investment portfolio that's more weighted towards capital preservation, then the SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF will be perfect for your needs.

4. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF is a standout choice when looking for the best money market ETFs promising capital preservation. On top of being a cash ETF that preserves capital, GSY also achieves maximum current income and maintains daily liquidity. These goals all contribute to its target aim of beating the 1-3 month Treasury Bill Index by maintaining securities that have a duration of less than one year. Overall, GSY has an investment strategy of maintaining a portfolio of short-term investment-grade debt securities, focusing on U.S. corporate bonds and dollar-denominated securities. Designed to provide returns that align with short-term market rates, GSY delivers a relatively higher yield while maintaining a low-risk profile. Its high liquidity and low duration make it an ideal choice for investors seeking quick access to their funds and less exposure to interest rate risk. Moreover, its diversified holdings across different sectors further mitigate risk, providing a safety net for your investment. All these attributes make Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) a formidable player in money market ETFs as the added bond holding could help the fund boost yield while maintaining its core goal of capital preservation.

5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT)

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF is a stellar example of a money market ETF that has captured the attention of investors prioritising capital preservation. This cash ETF primarily invests in short duration, high-quality debt securities and includes a diversified array of investment-grade bonds. By offering exposure to the ultrashort end of the maturity curve and focusing on corporate debt that matures within one year, MINT seeks to provide liquidity and lower overall portfolio risk. What sets MINT apart from the other best money market ETFs is its active management strategy, which allows the fund managers to adjust the portfolio swiftly in response to market conditions, thereby maintaining stability even amid volatility. This strategy, coupled with its low expense ratio of about 0.36% and high liquidity, makes it an ideal choice for investors desiring quick access to their funds, lower exposure to interest rate risk, and steady, modest returns.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, thanks to the sudden rise of market fluctuations and economic uncertainties, these money market ETFs present a case for staying on the sidelines and choosing to hold cash while earning a decent yield. While they might not promise explosive growth, they offer a steadfast sanctuary for funds allowing investors to navigate volatile periods without compromising on liquidity or capital preservation. The allure of these top money market ETFs lies in their ability to provide a stable haven amid a sea of financial options. Thanks to their liquidity, these money market ETFs allow investors and traders to have readily available funds to deploy when there arises an opportunity. However, it's crucial to remember that while money market ETFs are generally low risk, they are not entirely risk-free. There is still a possibility that the value could decline or that interest rates could affect the yield. Ultimately, traders and investors should consider this before deciding to allocate part of their diversified portfolio towards money market ETFs for capital preservation.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.