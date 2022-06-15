Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Bearish divergence seen in WTI

Crude WTI

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

15 Jun 2022, 05:40

Oil prices seem losing steam ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow. Recession fears have not only sent stocks into the bear market but capped the surge in the oil price recently. OPEC delegates and industry sources expect the oil demand to drop to 2 million barrels per day in 2023 from 3.36 million in 2022 due to demand destruction by the spiking fuel prices, according to Reuters. From a technical perspective, the crude price may face a short-term downside pressure, as shown in the 4-hourly chart, with a bearish divergence forming ahead, though the long-term uptrend is still intact. 

Crude Oil West Texas (WTI), Cash, 4 hourly, CMC markets NG

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

The divergence moves between the market price and oscillators (MACD, RSI, and Stochastic) provide a bearish element of a potential corrective pullback in the oil price, or a “bearish divergence” pattern, where the price is trending up but the oscillators are trending down. This tells that the upside momentum is fading off and requires corrective retreat. At the same time, two MAs are converging for a death cross, which is also a sell signal, adding to the probability of a downside price movement.

If the bearish divergence has been successfully established, we could see WTI may firstly retest yesterday’s low at 117.12 (Fib. 61.80%), then 112.62 (Fib. 50.00%).

Otherwise, if the price reversed the downtrend and clear the intraday resistance at 120. 50, where the MAs converged, it may continue the uptrend and hit the recent high at 123.94.  


