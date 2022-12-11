Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NYSE:T - AT&T Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Telecom giant AT&T Inc.’s (T) third-quarter results showed strong and sustained momentum in customer additions across its growing 5G wireless and fibre networks.

The company beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.4% and the revenue estimate by 0.6%.

Moreover, T added a net of 708,000 postpaid phone customers in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid customer gains.



