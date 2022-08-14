Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Start trading

ASX Pre Market "Need for Speed Read" 15/08/2022

Need 4 Speed ASX listings board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

15 Aug 2022, 00:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below! This article contains the following content summarised in the below headings.

 

1) ASX Economic Calendar

2) Market Snapshot & Highlights

3) Global Markets Headlines

4) ASX Stock Watch

5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades

6) Macro Economic Calendars

1) ASX Economic Calendar

- ASX 200 SPI futures to open HIGHER +0.6% near 6,973
AGM –None
Ex-Dividend –QV EQUITIES LIMITED (QVE), SCENTRE GROUP (SCG), WOTSO PROPERTY (WOT)
Dividend Paid –NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST (NBI), QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND (QRI)
Reports – Refer to below image for ASX codes
Listing – None

2) Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 8 am AEST)


Global Markets Commentary
  • In US economic data, import prices fell by 1.4% in July (exp 1.0%) but were up 8.8% on the year. Export prices fell by 3.3% in July (exp: -1.1%) but were 13.1% higher, a year ago. The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index lifted from 51.5 to 55.1 in August (exp: 52.5). 
  • US share markets were modest on Friday on hopes that inflation has peaked. All of the 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains with banks up 1.4%. Semiconductors gained 3%. According to Refinitiv estimates, S&P 500 companies posted 9.7% earnings growth in the June quarter, above earlier forecasts of 5.6%.
  • European share markets finished higher on Friday. Travel & leisure sectors rose 3.9% to 2-month highs in response to a positive earnings update from betting firm, Flutter.
  • US treasuries were mixed on Friday. According to Reuters, federal fund futures are pricing in a 55.5% chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by 50 basis points when it meets in September, instead of 75 basis points. The Fed Funds Futures tool is also pricing same.
  • Major currencies were mixed against the US dollar in European and US trade.
  • Global oil prices fell by near 2% on Friday on expectations that supply disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico would only be temporary. Profit-taking was also in evidence as investors weighed differing views on the oil market outlook.
  • Base metal prices fell by between 0.7-3.4% on Friday with tin down the least and aluminium down the most.

    (All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar) 

3) Global Markets Headlines

4) ASX StockWatch


5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar) 

6) Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)





 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Europe set for a positive start, China retail sales disappoint

​Despite the slow drip feed of negative headlines of rising gas prices, and the supply chain challenges thrown up by the heatwave in Europe,

15 Aug 2022
Stock watch

BHP FY22 Earnings Season Preview
Company earnings

Phoenix Group share price soars after £248m Sun Life UK buyout
News

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow

Related articles

News

Europe set for a positive start, China retail sales disappoint

​Despite the slow drip feed of negative headlines of rising gas prices, and the supply chain challenges thrown up by the heatwave in Europe,

15 Aug 2022
Company earnings

Phoenix Group share price soars after £248m Sun Life UK buyout

The recent acquisition of Sun Life UK has boosted Phoenix Group’s share price ahead of its half-year results.

14 Aug 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow

FOMC meeting minutes, US retail sales, China industrial output, AU employment, RBNZ rate decision, Canada CPI

14 Aug 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 15 August 2022.

12 Aug 2022