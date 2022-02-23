Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • blockchain

Can the Coinbase share price rise if Q4 subscriber addition is robust?

23 Feb 2022, 14:15GMT

View more

  • blockchain

Coinbase's stock market debut at $381 a share has translated in as much as 50% loss for early investors, but the stock direction appears to have somewhat reversed  in the run up to Q4 results on hopes of a positive outlook for the company.

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase [COIN] is expected to report a 45.8% increase in revenue from the previous quarter and a rise of 14.2% in earnings when it releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 numbers on 24 February.

Coinbase’s shares have dropped a long way from its April 2021 IPO price of $381, but could end up on the path to recovery if the company posts improved quarterly key metrics including higher transaction volumes and growth in the number of monthly transacting users.

According to Yahoo Finance, a consensus of Wall Street analysts forecast the company to generate $1.91bn in revenue for Q4, a significant rise compared with the $1.31bn delivered in the third quarter. They also estimate quarterly earnings per share (EPS) to come in at $1.85, an improvement on the $1.62 per share posted in Q3.

Cofounder and CEO Brian Armstrong (pictured above) was bullish on crypto and its growth prospects at the Q3 earnings call.

“We are seeing really strong and accelerating pace of crypto adoption globally…we actually shared some insights on the pace of this adoption and how it mirrors that of the internet 25 to 30 years ago. And we looked at some third-party research, which indicates that crypto users have doubled in the first half of this year, now over 200 million people, and that growth is accelerating,” he said during the earnings call.

“And we looked at some third-party research, which indicates that crypto users have doubled in the first half of this year, now over 200 million people, and that growth is accelerating” – Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

 

Coinbase shares have disappointed since going public

Investors who purchased Coinbase shares shortly after the company went public last April will be sitting on a fall of more than 50%. The share price is inherently linked to the performance of digital assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. Even the company has admitted the unpredictable nature of its business.

“As our year-to-date results have clearly demonstrated, our business is volatile,” the company said in its Q3 shareholder letter.

The stock has declined by 30% in the year to 22 February 2022, whereas the prices of bitcoin and ethereum have fallen by 17.3% and 28.3%, respectively. In comparison, the S&P 500 dropped by 9.6% over the same period.

The largest crypto exchange in the US has been reducing its dependence on the leading digital assets. In its third quarter, bitcoin accounted for 21% of total transaction revenues, a decline from 26% in Q2, while ethereum made up 22% of transaction revenues, a fall from 26% posted in the second quarter.

COIN Chart by TradingView

The company missed Q3 analysts’ estimates

Coinbase missed analysts’ forecasts in November after it posted weaker than expected revenue for the third quarter, coming in at $1.31bn compared with the consensus estimate of $1.57bn.

In general, Coinbase experienced a weaker third quarter, with monthly transacting users falling to 7.4m from 8.8m in Q2. Trading volume also declined to $327bn from $462bn seen in the previous quarter, though assets on the platform improved to $255bn from $180bn in the prior three months.

The company tried to remain upbeat during the release of its third-quarter figures, saying in its shareholder letter for the period: “Coinbase is not a quarter-to-quarter investment, but rather a long-term investment in the growth of the cryptoeconomy and our ability to serve users through our products and services. We encourage our investors to take this point of view.”

Coinbase a ‘generational’ company

According to MarketScreener, analysts are bullish on Coinbase, with 10 out of 22 rating the stock as a ‘buy’. The shares have an average target price of $348.85, representing a potential upside of 97.4% from the current level.

Loup Funds analyst Gene Munster said in a recent video that he believes Coinbase has the potential to become a “generational” company that will become a household name in the next 10 years.

“I think Coinbase has this ideal balance between being in front of a massive curve to sleeping well at night, knowing that they make money,” Munster said.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Stocks to watch in 2022
  • Stock Watch
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • genome-editing
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

Stocks to watch in 2022

To kick start 2022, Opto undertook extensive research to compile a list of stocks that met a number of criteria associated with healthy and stable business performance.

23 Feb 2022
  • Updates

How will TSMC’s factory in Japan accelerate Sony’s electric vehicle dreams?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Airbus hit by supply chain issues despite record profits and dividend return
  • Earnings
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

What to expect ahead of Block’s Q4 2021 earnings report

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

How will TSMC’s factory in Japan accelerate Sony’s electric vehicle dreams?
  • Updates

How will TSMC’s factory in Japan accelerate Sony’s electric vehicle dreams?

By bringing an auto parts firm on board, Sony could boost its chances of being an electric vehicle power player.

23 Feb 2022
Airbus hit by supply chain issues despite record profits and dividend return
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Airbus hit by supply chain issues despite record profits and dividend return

Airbus has an ambitious 2022 production target, but this could be hindered by the ongoing aerospace supply chain crisis.

23 Feb 2022
What to expect ahead of Block’s Q4 2021 earnings report
MyWallSt
  • Earnings
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

What to expect ahead of Block’s Q4 2021 earnings report

Block will release its Q4 earnings this week and hope to steady the ship following a tumultuous few months, but can it possibly do enough?

23 Feb 2022
Does GXO plan more acquisitions after its £1.3bn Clipper bid?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Does GXO plan more acquisitions after its £1.3bn Clipper bid?

GXO’s chief of strategy Neil Shelton tells Opto that the company could be considering further acquisitions after its record Q4 results.

22 Feb 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar