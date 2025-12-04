OpenAI or Anthropic: Who’ll Win the Race to IPO?

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, has hired law firm Wilson Sonsini to begin preparations for what could be one of the largest IPOs ever. It could come as early as next year, the Financial Times reported. The artificial intelligence (AI) startup is also in talks for a private funding round valuing it above $300bn. Rival OpenAI is also reportedly moving toward an IPO; whichever one comes first, it will be a test of investor appetite for the lossmaking startups driving the AI boom.

Nvidia Win on GAIN Pushback?

The chip giant [NVDA] appears to have scored a lobbying win after US lawmakers excluded a measure from the defense bill that would have forced chipmakers to prioritize domestic buyers over China and other embargoed nations, Bloomberg reported. The proposed GAIN AI Act targeted Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices [AMD]. CEO Jensen Huang met US President Donald Trump and lawmakers earlier this week.

All That Glitters is Not Gold

Silver has doubled in price this year, prompting Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone to warn of volatility, calling the rally “a little scary”. Currently 83% above its five-year average, with annual market volatility of ~30%, a move of one standard deviation in price could lead to a surge of $75/oz or drop of $40/oz next year, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Will an Earnings Beat Help MongoDB Dominate Data Infrastructure?

MongoDB [MDB] offers a compelling growth story through its cloud-native Atlas platform and expanding recurring revenue. Strong adoption and improving margins support its position in the booming cloud database market. However, competition and execution risks mean investors should weigh upside potential against the challenges of a fast-evolving sector, as OPTO outlines.

Rio Tinto Trims Fat

Rio Tinto’s [RIO] new CEO Simon Trott is aiming to boost earnings by up to 50% by 2030 by creating a “sharper” and “simpler” business. The Anglo-Australian miner plans to offload $5bn–10bn in assets and cut capex below $10bn from 2028, partly by cutting decarbonization spend and investment in new lithium projects. It has already reportedly gained $650m in “productivity benefits” from initial restructurings, including layoffs.

UiPath Ups Targets on Agentic Momentum

Automation software firm UiPath [PATH] reported its first profitable Q3 on Wednesday, securing an earnings beat with EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $411m, up 16% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR), meanwhile, grew 11% to $1.78bn. Citing agentic automation uptake and new integrations, management announced an outlook of $462m–467m for revenue, and $1.844bn–1.849bn for ARR.

What to Expect from Uranium Energy’s Upcoming Earnings

Ahead of next week’s earnings, OPTO explains how Uranium Energy [UEC] offers a high-leverage play on nuclear power’s resurgence and rising uranium demand. Nonetheless, commodity volatility, regulatory hurdles and competition introduce significant risk. Investors should balance the potential for price-driven upside against the cyclical and policy-sensitive nature of the uranium market.