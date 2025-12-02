US-UK Pharma Tariff Pact

The UK has struck a deal with the US to keep tariffs on UK-made pharmaceuticals at zero for three years, in exchange for higher National Health Service drug prices — the first increase in over two decades. The move averts US President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs up to 100% on branded medicines, according to the BBC. British pharma exports to the US totaled £11.1bn over the past 12 months.

Costco Sues Government over Tariffs

Meanwhile, Costco [COST] has sued the US government to ensure it can reclaim import duties if the Supreme Court rules that President Trump lacked authority to impose “emergency” tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Two lower courts have already said Trump exceeded his powers. Importers have paid roughly $90bn in such tariffs as of late September.

Apple Plays AI Catch-up

The Cupertino company [AAPL] is switching out its artificial intelligence (AI) chief as it works to catch up in generative AI. Long-time AI head John Giannandrea will step down, staying on as an adviser until spring, the Financial Times outlined. He will be succeeded by Amar Subramanya, formerly a senior Microsoft [MSFT] executive who previously worked on Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google’s Gemini.

Outlook 2026: Quantum Stocks

Quantum stocks like Rigetti [RGTI], D-Wave [QBTS] and Quantum Computing [QUBT] have surged despite minimal revenue and extremely high valuations, driven largely by hype. Rapid technological advances have further fueled investor excitement in 2025. However, OPTO details, with sky-high P/S ratios and heavy R&D needs, their 2026 performance will hinge on technology progress and possible US government support.

Marvell Close to Major AI Buy-out

US chip firm Marvell Technology [MRVL] is in advanced talks to buy Celestial AI in a deal that could exceed $5bn, including earnouts, The Information reported. Celestial AI, backed by $520m in funding, develops the Photonic Fabric — optical interconnect tech designed to boost AI data-center performance. It also enjoys strategic partnerships with foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM].

Can Samsung Regain its Competitive Edge in AI?

The Korean giant [SSNLF] is reviving its acquisition strategy under Lee Jae-yong to regain a technological edge in AI and chips, according to a special report from the Financial Times. Nearly a decade after its $8bn purchase of Harman International, Samsung has launched its first official M&A team, led by Ahn Joong-hyun, aiming to deploy part of its $74bn cash reserve to accelerate growth in the field.

Can Samsara Dominate IoT?

With a wide customer base, impressive sector credentials and strong financial performance, IoT solutions firm Samsara [IOT] represents a play on a theme that often fails to capture significant investor attention. However, persistent valuation concerns and the outsized impact of sector volatility have put major pressure on Samsara’s share price in recent months. OPTO examines the headwinds and tailwinds facing Samsara stock in the run-up to Q3 2026 earnings.