MDB Stock: Will an Earnings Beat Help MongoDB Dominate Data Infrastructure?

MongoDB [MDB] is a leading document‑oriented database designed for flexible, JSON‑like storage, making it a popular solution among developers building modern web and mobile applications. Its scalable architecture supports large, unstructured datasets, positioning it as a key player in the growing demand for cloud-native, data-driven solutions.

Founded in 2007 as 10gen, MongoDB released its first public version in 2009. Major milestones include the launch of its managed cloud platform MongoDB Atlas in 2016, multi-document ACID transactions in 2018 and its Nasdaq IPO in October 2017. Atlas now drives a significant portion of revenue, highlighting the company’s shift from software licensing to recurring cloud subscriptions.

With strong adoption among enterprises, developers and startups, MongoDB’s growth is tied to the expansion of cloud, data and digital transformation initiatives, making it a notable contender in the enterprise software and database investment space. This alignment with core areas of the contemporary techscape seem to have sparked investor interest in recent months, as OPTO detailed back in September.

MDB stock is up 72.67% year-to-date, after a months-long dip in the middle of the year.

MDB stock chart by TradingView

MongoDB’s earnings report early in December — with an earnings beat leading to raised guidance — consolidated that interest, prompting a sharper spike than the stock had seen in months. Let’s find out what got investors excited.

Financial Results and Outlook

Total revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $628.3m in Q3 FY2026, with subscription revenue — the core of the business — also up 19% to $609.1m. Services revenue grew 12% to $19.2m, a small but stable contributor.

Gross profit came in at $449.1m, a 71% margin versus 74% a year earlier, reflecting ongoing investment in cloud infrastructure. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit reached $466.2m at a 74% margin, down from 77% last year but still demonstrating healthy unit economics. Operationally, the company posted a $18.4m loss, narrowing from $27.9m in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income improved to $123.1m, up from $101.5m, highlighting increasing operating leverage as Atlas scales.

Net loss for the quarter was just $2m, or $0.02 per share, a notable improvement from the $9.8m loss last year. On a non-GAAP basis, MongoDB recorded net income of $114.5m, or $1.32 per share, a sharp swing from a non-GAAP net loss of $98.1m a year earlier.

Cash generation strengthened meaningfully. As of October 31, 2025, the company held $2.3bn in cash and equivalents. Operating cash flow jumped to $143.5m from $37.4m the prior year. After modest capex and finance-lease payments, free cash flow reached $140.1m, quadrupling last year’s $34.6m.

“Existing customers are expanding with us and net-new customer additions continue to show strength,” said CEO CJ Desai. “Companies across industries and geographies are choosing MongoDB because we provide a unified data platform that powers mission-critical workloads today and also positions them to capitalize on the emerging artificial intelligence (AI) platform shift.

“We have everything required to become the generational data platform of choice in the AI era,” Desai added.

The strong Q3 performance prompted MongoDB to lift its full-year outlook. The company now expects revenue between $2.434bn and $2.439bn, up from its prior range of $2.34bn to $2.36bn.

Guidance for adjusted net income was also raised substantially, to $4.76–4.80 per share, compared with the earlier forecast of $3.64–3.73 per share.

Bullish on Defense: MDB vs SNOW vs DDOG

Let’s see how MongoDB stacks up against two peers in the modern data-infrastructure space: Snowflake [SNOW] and Datadog [DDOG].

Snowflake sits at the high-growth end of the spectrum, offering a cloud-native data-warehousing and analytics platform that often commands a premium valuation. Its P/S multiple typically runs materially higher than MongoDB’s, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its rapid expansion into AI-driven analytics. But that premium comes with persistent GAAP losses and heightened expectations baked into the stock price.

Datadog, meanwhile, is a leading provider of cloud monitoring and observability solutions. Like MongoDB, it benefits from recurring subscription revenue and strong adoption among enterprise customers, but it also trades at a higher P/S, reflecting the market’s willingness to pay for exposure to cloud-native infrastructure and AI-related growth.

On the surface, MongoDB resembles both companies: it is cloud-native and fast-growing, and it benefits from the recurring revenue of its Atlas platform. However, it trades at a more moderate multiple than Snowflake or Datadog. With accelerating cash flow and improving margins, MongoDB may offer a balanced risk-reward profile — a high-growth, AI- and cloud-focused infrastructure play without the extreme valuation premiums of its closest peers.

Here are how the three companies compare in terms of fundamentals:

MDB SNOW DDOG Market Cap $26.76bn $85.38bn $56.11bn P/S Ratio 11.55 20.37 18.04 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 21.39% 26.94% 12.84% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 17.87% 23.93% 20.33%

Source: Yahoo Finance

MDB Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for MongoDB

MongoDB is positioned as a high-growth, cloud-native database platform, anchored by its managed cloud service, Atlas, which now drives the majority of revenue. Subscription revenue growth remains strong, supporting expanding margins and accelerating cash flow. The shift from software licensing to recurring cloud subscriptions creates predictable revenue and enhances operating leverage. With rising adoption of AI, big data and modern application architectures, demand for flexible, scalable document databases is likely to increase. MongoDB’s developer-friendly platform, broad enterprise adoption and international expansion give it structural growth advantages. Its current valuation, with a P/S multiple lower than Snowflake and Datadog, offers investors exposure to cloud infrastructure growth without paying top-tier premiums. If Atlas continues scaling and the company converts more on-premises workloads to the cloud, MongoDB could sustain double-digit revenue growth while gradually improving profitability, making it a compelling growth-infrastructure play.

The Bear Case for MongoDB

MongoDB faces rising competition from both traditional database vendors and cloud-native alternatives, including Snowflake, Datadog, Amazon’s [AMZN] AWS and Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google Cloud’s managed databases. Its revenue growth could slow as larger enterprises negotiate pricing or adopt alternative solutions. Despite improving margins, the company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, leaving it vulnerable to economic slowdowns and rising costs. Execution risk is also high: Atlas must continue scaling effectively, and failure to expand internationally or penetrate larger enterprise deals could limit upside. Its reliance on recurring cloud revenue makes growth sensitive to subscription churn or macroeconomic pressures. Additionally, while valuation is below some peers, it still reflects high expectations for continued adoption and margin expansion; any miss could trigger significant multiple contraction. Investors should weigh the company’s strong growth narrative against competitive pressures, execution risk and lingering profitability concerns.

Conclusion

MongoDB offers a compelling growth story through its cloud-native Atlas platform and expanding recurring revenue. Strong adoption and improving margins support its position in the booming cloud database market. However, competition and execution risks mean investors should weigh upside potential against the challenges of a fast-evolving sector.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.