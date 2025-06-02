We're excited to announce an upgrade to our Folios feature. In addition to the existing quarterly strategy, users can now choose to rebalance their Folios annually or select a buy-and-hold strategy without rebalancing. These new options offer greater flexibility and potential tax advantages.

What are Folios?

Folios are customizable baskets of 3-50 stocks, allocated according to one of two weighting strategies—market cap weighting and equal weighting. OPTO helps you maintain your Folio strategy by automatically rebalancing according to your preferred cadence, ensuring your investments stay on track for the long term.

Introducing New Rebalancing Strategies

Until now, Folios offered automatic Quarterly rebalancing—aligning investments with institutional best practice by rebalancing your portfolio every financial quarter (March, June, September, and December). To provide greater flexibility and potential tax advantages, we're introducing two additional options:

1. Annual Rebalancing

Automatically rebalance your Folio once per year, timed one year after your most recent purchase. This cadence can provide meaningful tax efficiency by reducing the frequency of trades, potentially minimizing short-term capital gains taxes.

2. Buy-and-Hold

No automatic rebalancing—ideal for long-term investors who prefer minimal intervention. You have full control to manually rebalance whenever you choose, enabling you to optimize your tax strategy further and maintain investments without triggering unnecessary tax liabilities.

Why These New Options Matter

Strategic Rebalancing: Maximising Tax Efficiency, with Folios 1Rebalancing is the practice of shifting, or reallocating, a portfolio’s investments in an effort to maintain an appropriate blend of stocks that aligns with your long-term strategy. Studies have shown that, over the long-term, a portfolio that was never rebalanced had 16% more annualized volatility and no additional return benefits, than a rebalanced portfolio.* However, frequent rebalancing—like our Quarterly strategy—may lead to increased tax exposure from short-term capital gains.

With the addition of Annual and Buy-and-Hold strategies, OPTO investors now have enhanced flexibility to balance portfolio alignment with potential tax efficiencies. Annual rebalancing reduces trade frequency, potentially lowering tax exposure. The Buy-and-Hold approach provides maximum control, letting you make strategic adjustments manually at the most advantageous times for your tax situation—without automatic rebalancing.

Easily Manage Your Rebalancing Strategy

You can easily switch your chosen rebalancing strategy at any time within your Folio settings. Whether you prefer the discipline of scheduled Quarterly rebalancing, the balanced approach of Annual updates, or the total control of Buy-and-Hold, OPTO empowers you to align your investments precisely to your personal goals and tax considerations.

Explore the new Rebalancing Strategies today by building you first Folio.

* https://www.fidelity.com/bin-public/060_www_fidelity_com/documents/PAS_rebalancing-portfolio.pdf

